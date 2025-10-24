Fallout Season 2 Posters Omit 1 Major Faction From New Vegas Games (But Confirm 4 Others)

Fallout Season 2 is taking the action to New Vegas, and new promotional posters have confirmed some of the factions the characters will encounter in the new season. The Prime Video series is an entirely new story set in the world of Bethesda's post-apocalyptic action role-playing video games. Starring a cast of new characters, Fallout proved to be a hit in Season 1, and Season 2 is even more anticipated with the promise of exploring the popular New Vegas location.

A series of posters for Fallout Season 2 has confirmed several of the groups prioritized in the new season, although one is noticeably missing. Of the four character posters released so far, the soldiers of the New California Republic (NCR) are nowhere to be found. The faction is a significant presence in the Fallout games and central to the mystery in Fallout Season 1.

It appears that the NCR won't receive the same amount of attention in Season 2 of Fallout as it did in Season 1, as the group has not been highlighted in the trailers or other marketing materials for the new episodes. However, this is not entirely surprising after Fallout's first season confirmed that Shady Sands, NCR's capital, was destroyed in a nuclear blast. This left the NCR significantly weakened, and heading into Season 2, the TV show may be leaving them behind.

In Fallout: New Vegas, the NCR was one of the groups gripped in conflict with Caesar's Legion for control of the Mojave Wasteland and the Hoover Dam.

However, the show revealed that Shady Sands was destroyed, and Season 2 will pick things up 15 years after the ending of that game, meaning there's been plenty of time for things to change.

Consequently, it appears that the NCR will not be represented in Fallout Season 2, although that leaves room for new groups to take the spotlight.

Fallout's executive producers are Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, with Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, and Aaron Moten starring. Season 1 was released in 2024, and Season 2 will begin streaming weekly episodes starting December 17, 2025.

Fallout Highlights Major Factions In New Posters

Caesar's Legion

Prime Video

Caesar's Legion is undoubtedly one of the most exciting new factions that will appear in the new season of Fallout. In the game, Caesar's Legion is a slaver society overseen by Edward "Caesar" Sallow and Joshua Graham, with a controlling stake in the Mojave Wasteland.

Despite Fallout: New Vegas having multiple possible endings, Caesar's Legion endures no matter the player's choice, and Fallout Season 2 seems to confirm they are still in power. Given their place on Lucy's (Ella Purnell) poster it seems likely the ex-vault-dweller will be at the heart of the story with Caesar's Legion.

The Kings

Prime Video

One of the competing factions in Fallout: New Vegas was a group of dystopian Elvis Presley devotees known as the Kings. While the group was a frequent rebellious faction in the game, Fallout Season 2's poster reveals that things didn't go the Kings' way, with all seemingly become ghouls like Walton Goggins' character.

An organized faction of Ghouls in New Vegas would be an interesting prospect for Fallout Season 2 to play with, particularly uncovering what happened to turn the Kings into Ghouls and whether they have any connection to Goggins' main character.

Brotherhood of Steel

Prime Video

One of the only returning factions promised in Fallout Season 2 is the Brotherhood of Steel. The Brotherhood and their Power Armor have become synonymous with the Fallout brand, so it makes sense they're returning as a significant faction in the second season.

In Season 1, Aaron Moten's Maximus was a squire for the Brotherhood before taking Knight Titus' T-60 power armor and helping Lucy on her journey. At the end of the season, Maximus reunited with the Brotherhood and was falsely proclaimed a hero, earning the status of Knight.

The group also gained control of the cold fusion technology that Moldaver had harbored in Season 1, opening up a world of new opportunities for the Brotherhood in Season 2.

Wasteland Creatures

Prime Video

The world of Fallout wouldn't be complete without the assortment of irradiated and mutated creatures the characters encounter. Season 1 introduced plenty of these with the Radroaches, Gulper, and Yao Guai.

In Season 2, the wasteland creatures will seemingly play another vital role, with an army of Radscorpions included on the poster alongside the Ghoul's companion, Dogmeat. Radscorpions are just one of the new creatures from the games fans will meet in Season 2 of Fallout, alongside the much-anticipated Deathclaw.