Wednesday Season 3 Announces Its 16 Main Cast Members

Wednesday Season 3 is confirmed to have a stacked cast once again, headlined by newcomer Eva Green. While the third season of Netflix's hit original series is expected to be years away, the show's sophomore run left a lot of dangling storylines that made the wait for the show's return more intriguing, such as the titular Addams Family member's search for the missing Enid Sinclair, the mystery behind the sinister Aunt Ophelia, and whether or not Grandmama is a friend or foe.

Aside from these major storylines, Wednesday Season 3 is expected to continue Tim Burton's trademark style of supernatural horror infused with comedy while also retaining certain elements that made the Netflix series great, such as its stellar cast. Although Season 2 bid farewell to Steve Buscemi's villainous Principal Dort, Wednesday introduced newcomers Evie Templeton as the fan-favorite Agnes De Mille and Joanna Lumley as Grandmama to expand the show's cast. And now, with the addition of Green to Season 3's roster, Netflix (via Tudum) has officially confirmed the actor lineup for Wednesday's next set of episodes.

Every Cast Member Announced for Wednesday Season 3

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday Addams

Netflix

Jenna Ortega will reprise her acclaimed role as Wednesday Addams in the already-confirmed Season 3. Wednesday has had her fair share of ups and downs in the previous season, especially after she lost her powers (and eventually regained them) and almost called it quits with her best friend, Enid.

Season 2 ended with Wednesday heading out on a journey to find and save Enid after she transformed into an Alpha Werewolf to save her in the finale. Aside from her main mission, more secrets about the Addams Family are expected to be pushed to the forefront as Aunt Ophelia begins her quest to fulfill her promise of "killing Wednesday" in the show's final moments.

Emma Myers - Enid Sinclair

Netflix

Emma Myers is also confirmed to reprise her role as Enid Sinclair, potentially indicating that her character might eventually return to her human form after Wednesday's search and rescue mission.

For the uninitiated, Enid embraced her Alpha Werewolf status at the end of Season 2 to save Wednesday from certain doom, meaning that she could not return to her human form even if she wanted to. The last news about Enid was that she was in the wild north, potentially hiding from other humans and werewolves because being an Alpha Werewolf makes her a target.

Myers previously said that she wants two changes for Enid in Season 3, noting that she doesn't want her character to be stuck as a werewolf all season, and less conflict with the titular Addams Family member.

Hunter Doohan - Tyler Galpin

Netflix

Hunter Doohan returns as Tyler Galpin in Wednesday Season 3. After being manipulated by his uncle, Isaac Knight, and following the shocking death of his mother, Tyler is poised to have fresh, new storylines in Season 3, but it is still unknown if he is a villain or hero this time around (especially after his hatred of Wednesday was highlighted in the first two seasons).

The unresolved plot thread of Wednesday's unusual act of saving him during the climactic battle could also be explored in Season 3.

Joy Sunday - Bianca Barclay

Netflix

Bianca Barclay (played by Joy Sunday) had a major role in Season 2 after it did a deep dive into her family history and the Sirens' significant presence. As one of Wednesday's loyal allies, Bianca is expected to continue to have a significant presence in Season 3, possibly helping her in her looming clash against Aunt Ophelia.

Moosa Mostafa - Eugene Ottinger

Netflix

Moosa Mostafa is set to return as Eugene Ottinger, Pugsley's best friend, who has the unique ability to control bees.

After Pugsley and Eugene's friendship grew stronger in Wednesday Season 3, the upcoming season is expected to push their dynamic to the forefront, much like Enid and Wednesday's relationship defined the show.

Georgie Farmer - Ajax Petropolus

Netflix

Georgie Farmer is confirmed for a major comeback as Ajax Petropolus in Wednesday Season 3. Ajax is Nevermore's resident gorgon and Enid Sinclair's ex-boyfriend.

While Wednesday Season 2 already resolved why Enid and Ajax broke up, Ajax is poised for a new romance in Season 3, considering that there were subtle hints that he has feelings for Bianca Barclay.

Isaac Ordonez - Pugsley Addams

Netflix

Pugsley Addams, Wednesday's younger brother, took the spotlight in Wednesday Season 2 after showcasing his electric powers while kickstarting the storyline about Slurp the Zombie (who later turns out to be the evil Isaac Knight).

With Pugsley becoming his own man, the looming arrival of the sinister Aunt Ophelia could push him to the brink, mainly because he would ultimately team up with his sister and protect her at any cost.

Billie Piper - Isadora Capri

Netflix

Billie Piper's Isadora Capri was a mysterious new addition to Wednesday Season 2.

The character was introduced as a werewolf and a music teacher in Nevermore, who helped Enid gain her full potential as an Alpha Werewolf. Although Season 2 didn't outright confirm she was a villain, Capri's return in Season 3 could finally shed some light on her real motivations.

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo - Sheriff Ritchie Santiago

Netflix

Sheriff Ritchie Santiago (played by Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo) is set to return in Wednesday Season 3 as the new sheriff looking over the strange crimes within and outside Nevermore. While she only had a minor role in Season 2, the character's confirmed comeback in Season 3 sets the stage for her more significant presence, potentially helping Wednesday with her upcoming family clash.

Victor Dorobantu - Thing

Netflix

Thing (portrayed on-screen by Victor Dorobantu) had quite a revelation in Wednesday Season 2 after the finale confirmed that he actually came from Isaac Knight's body. While he briefly reunited with his master, Thing eventually chose the Addams Family, cementing him as their most loyal ally.

Thing is poised to help Wednesday in her future adventures in Season 3, such as finding Enid and preparing for an unexpected family conflict against Grandmama and Aunt Ophelia.

Evie Templeton - Agnes DeMille

Netflix

Wednesday Season 2's breakout star, Evie Templeton, is confirmed to make another significant comeback in Season 3 as Agnes DeMille. After she initially started as Wednesday's deranged stalker, Agnes completely became a fan-favorite after she helped both the titular Addams Family member and Enid Sinclair in their battles against Isaac Knight and Francoise Galpin.

Agnes' return in Season 3 signifies that she is here to stay, and fans can expect more invisible hijinks and hilarious comments from Nevermore's adorable freshman.

Luis Guzmán - Gomez Addams

Netflix

Gomez Addams' (played by Luis Guzmán) tragic origin story of losing his powers was unveiled in Wednesday Season 2, and it seemed that it was only the top of his secret list. Season 3 is expected to delve deeper into Gomez's story, including his potential ties to Ophelia and his knowledge of the conflict between his wife and sister-in-law.

Catherine Zeta-Jones - Morticia Addams

Netflix

Catherine Zeta-Jones (who had a very different look in Season 2) is primed for a comeback as Morticia Addams in Wednesday Season 3, and it only makes sense that she has a bigger role this time around because her deranged sister, Ophelia, is expected to be free and out for revenge against her own daughter.

After Season 2 mostly showed Morticia and Wednesday at odds with one another, the upcoming batch of episodes could completely change their dynamic by showing both of them teaming up against a common threat this time around.

Joanna Lumley - Grandmama Hester Frump

Netflix

Joanna Lumley made her iconic debut as Grandmama in Wednesday Season 2, and her role could shift from a hero to an antagonist in Season 3, especially after that big reveal about her knowledge of Aunt Ophelia's whereabouts.

It would be heartbreaking to see Grandmama turn against Wednesday because most of Season 2 portrayed them as having a loving relationship. Still, this could all be a lie to set up Ophelia's grand plan to "kill" Wednesday.

Fred Armisen - Uncle Fester

Netflix

Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester will also return in Wednesday Season 3, and he will appear early on based on Season 2's ending. One of the final moments of the show's sophomore run showed Uncle Fester and Wednesday heading to the Canadian border to find Enid, meaning that his skills would be instrumental in trying to bring the Alpha Werewolf home.

Aside from Wednesday Season 3, Uncle Fester is also confirmed to lead his own spin-off, meaning that his story is far from over.

Eva Green - Aunt Ophelia

Dark Shadows

Eva Green is a brand-new addition to the world of Wednesday as the mysterious Aunt Ophelia. For some reason, Aunt Ophelia wants Wednesday to die at the end of Season 2, and her motivations are expected to be explained in Wednesday Season 3.

Having Eva Green play the sinister Aunt Ophelia is a perfect fit for a show like Wednesday. Aside from having worked together with Tim Burton in previous projects, Green can bring the perfect sense of tenacity to the role, which could rival her dynamic with Jenna Ortega's pitch-perfect performance of the titular character.