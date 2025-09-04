Ophelia Wants Wednesday to Die In Season 2 Due to Her Foreboding Vision, According to Raven Theory

Ophelia Frump wanted Wednesday dead in the Wednesday Season 2 finale, which may have something to do with their psychic connections as Ravens. Ophelia has been a prominent figure in the Addams family, but she has been declared missing or dead for at least 15 years. Ophelia is Morticia Addams' younger sister and Grandmama Hester Frump's daughter, making her Wednesday's aunt.

Ophelia is mentioned frequently in Wednesday Season 2, with Part 1 revealing her backstory. It turned out she was sent away to Willow Hill during her sophomore year at Nevermore after she was discovered screaming in the quadrangle with black tears running down her cheeks. Morticia (who looks different in Wednesday Season 2) was against Grandmama's decision to send Ophelia to the facility because she believed it would push her psychic abilities too far.

After Wednesday lost her psychic abilities in Season 2, Part 1, she became even more curious about her long-lost aunt, especially after the revelation that they are both powerful Ravens. While many believed that Ophelia had been dead all these years, Wednesday Season 2‘s ending confirmed that she is still alive, and she has an ominous message directed toward her niece.

Why Does Ophelia Want Wednesday to Die?

Wednesday‘s confirmation that Ophelia Frump is still alive in Season 2 will definitely change the dynamic of the Addams Family, but what makes things more complicated is that she seemingly needs Wednesday to die for reasons unknown.

Another key factor in the big reveal is that Grandmama (played by Joanna Lumley) has been keeping Ophelia hidden in a secret room in her mansion, even though she made it clear to Morticia that she had no idea what happened to her. Something sinister is going on with Grandmama, and she may secretly be pulling the strings regarding Wednesday's fate.

Given that she is a powerful Raven, it's possible that Ophelia wants Wednesday dead because she saw a foreboding vision of something sinister in the future, believing that her niece may have caused it.

It's worth noting that the visions of Ravens are not entirely clear and definitive, especially after Wednesday's vision of Enid's death didn't happen in Season 2. However, years of isolation may have severely impacted Ophelia's strong psychic abilities, which explains why she may deem her niece as enemy number one.

The psychic connection between Wednesday and Ophelia grew even stronger in the finale after Morticia gave Wednesday her aunt's journal, which could also be the reason behind the foreboding visions.

Grandmama may also be involved in the grand scheme of things because she never even flinched when she saw Ophelia's "Wednesday must die" written on the wall.

At one point in Wednesday Season 2, Episode 7, Grandmama offered Wednesday to stay in her mansion over the summer, with her even praising her granddaughter as a "Frump at heart."

After the big Ophelia reveal in the Season 2 finale, Grandmama's offer to Wednesday seems odd because it looks like she wants her to be in the same place as her aunt, who clearly wants her niece dead.

This key detail could set up a shocking twist that Grandmama may secretly be a villain. She could be manipulating Wednesday because she wants to get rid of her Raven abilities. She also may have disdain toward Ravens, which could hint that she wants Wednesday to suffer the same fate as Ophelia.

Why Morticia Is the Key to Saving Both Wednesday in Season 3

Wednesday Season 2 made it clear that Morticia cares a lot for Wednesday and her missing sister, Ophelia, and she might be the key to solving the conflict between her family members.

Morticia was the first one to plead with Grandmama not to send Ophelia to Willow Hill because her condition would only get worse. However, Grandmama followed through with her plan, which ultimately caused a rift between the both of them.

Given that Ophelia is still alive, it's only a matter of time before Morticia finds out the truth about her, and Wednesday could alert her mother about this revelation due to her strong connection with her aunt. Morticia's familiarity with Grandmama and her mansion could come into play, and she could be the one to talk some sense into Ophelia once she finds her in the secret room.

It seems that Wednesday Season 3 is setting up a civil war-type plot among the Addams family members, with Wednesday and Ophelia at the center of the conflict, while Grandmama is the one pitting both against each other.

Morticia already proved in Season 2 that she has the means to go all out whenever her daughter is threatened, even pointing out to Grandmama in Season 2, Part 1, that her "family is non-negotiable."

All in all, a looming clash among the Addams and Frump women may be in the cards in Season 3, with Wednesday and Morticia teaming up against Ophelia and Grandmama.