2026's Green Lantern TV Show: Every Hero & Villain Confirmed to Appear, Ranked by Power Level

HBO's Green Lantern show is finally set to hit TV screens sometime in 2026, bringing with it various heroes and villains of diverse power levels. Lanterns will mark DC Studios' next TV project, following the success of Peacemaker Season 2, which tells the tale of two Green Lanterns as they investigate a string of crimes with a potentially cosmic connection.

The upcoming series will star Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler as DC Comics mainstays John Stewart and Hal Jordan. The pair of heroes will be joined by several other familiar faces from the DC canon, including the villainous Sinestro and Nathan Fillion's fellow Lantern Guy Gardner.

Lanterns is set to be released sometime in early 2026 on HBO and HBO Max.

Every Lanterns Hero and Villain Ranks by Power Level

Sheriff Kerry

Netflix

Played by Kelly Macdonald in the new series, Sheriff Kerry is one of the few Lanterns heroes or villains that does not possess any specific superpowers, which is why she ranks last on this list.

She is described as a no-nonsense, hard-nosed small-town sheriff who loves her family and will do anything to keep her tiny community safe. She gets tangled up with John Stewart and Hal Jordan when a string of grisly crimes catches the attention of the Green Lantern Corps.

John Stewart

DC Studios

John Stewart (played by Aaron Pierre) has the most potential to move up this list in the future. Appearing in Lanterns as a new recruit to the Green Lantern Corps, John is paired with longtime Corps member Hal Jordan to investigate the cosmic crimes at the heart of the series.

John is only just harnessing his powers of light construct manifestation during the events of Lanterns. With practice, he could rise to be the most powerful Lantern ring-bearer in the entire DCU, but for now, he has some work to do.

Guy Gardner

DC Studios

Nathan Fillion has now appeared as Guy Gardner twice under the DC Studios banner (first in Superman and then again in Peacemaker Season 2). The haughty hero can wield the powers of the Green Lantern ring, like many of the other heroes in the new HBO series.

Guy, however, is held back by his own hubris, being quite brash and self-righteous. This makes him one of the weaker Lantern heroes, as he lacks the creativity and depth to do anything other than smash the problem in front of him as hard as he can.

Antaan

DC Comics

Paul Ben-Victor's Antaan is one of the most significant super-powered question marks on the Lanterns callsheet. He has been called an extraterrestrial threat who is devoted to exposing the truth behind his people's demise, but her could turn out to be a whole lot more.

Some fans have speculated that Antaan could actually be a pseudonym for the ultra-powerful DC supervillain Atrocitus. Atrocitus is the founder of the Red Lantern Corps and possesses many of the same powers as the Green Lanterns, except his light constructs are fueled by rage rather than emotional willpower.

Sinestro

DC Comics

Sinestro is the Green Lantern villain of all Green Lantern villains. Set to be played by Ulrich Thomsen in Lanterns, Sinestro is a rogue former member of the Green Lantern Corps and the once-mentor of Hal Jordan.

Having been corrupted by the power his ring brings him, Sinestro is one of the most dangerous villains in the DC canon. His rage presents in the form of powered-up versions of his traditional Lantern light constructs, with his acuity for the Lantern way making him even more dangerous.

Hal Jordan

DC Studios

Standing at the top of the Lanterns power scale is the venerable Hal Jordan (played by Kyle Chandler). The new series will find Hal ready to hang up the Lantern moniker, prepared to hand over the title to his protege, John Stewart.

Hal has the benefit of experience while also being the most pure-hearted of Lanterns' super-powered cast. This means that he can dole out some of the most powerful Lantern constructs imaginable while also having the know-how of years of superheroing experience.