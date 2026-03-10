House of the Dragon Season 3 Reportedly Recasts Targaryen Family Member (And It’s a Big Deal)

A member of the Targaryen family has apparently been recast for House of the Dragon Season 3, and, if true, it could mean something major will occur in the upcoming installment. House of the Dragon Season 3 is expected to be released in June 2026, and the season has been teased as being an action-packed one. Nearly every major character and actor is returning for Season 3, but a new actress will be portraying one member of the royal family.

According to a recent report from Redanian Intelligence, HBO has cast actress Pearl Clark to portray Jaehaera Targaryen (the daughter of Helaena and Aegon II Targaryen) in House of the Dragon Season 3. Notably, Clark is around 10 years old, which is strange, considering Jaehaera Targaryen was only around 3 years old in House of the Dragon Season 2.

The report also revealed that, while Clark will play a Jaehaera who is around 10 years of age, a toddler will still play the character in the upcoming season as well. So, there will be two Jaehaeras in House of the Dragon Season 3, but there will be a noticeable age gap between them, despite them being the same character.

Therefore, if this report is true, there will be two possibilities. Either fans will see a noticeable time skip, and around seven years will pass between two points during the upcoming season, or an older version of Jaehaera will be featured in some sort of flash-forward or vision.

Either instance is possible. House of the Dragon already featured multiple time skips in Season 1. Those skips were so drastic that nearly every major character had to be recast.

However, House of the Dragon has already showcased flash-forward sequences that show events that will happen in the future. For example, Daemon Targaryen saw a vision of Daenerys Targaryen in the Season 2 finale while he was at Harrenhal, and Daenerys will not even be born until around 200 years after the events of House of the Dragon.

For reference on what the older version of Jaehaera Targaryen will look like in House of the Dragon Season 2, below is an Instagram post from actress Pearl Clark:

Jaehaera's New Actress Could Allude to a Tragic House of the Dragon Season 3 Moment

HBO

As mentioned, it is possible that an older version of Jaehaera will be included in House of the Dragon Season 3 because of a time jump, but it is far more likely that she will be featured in a vision or a flash-forward sequence. That sequence could lead to a heartbreaking moment in Season 3.

If House of the Dragon follows George R.R. Martin's source material, Season 3 could include the death of Jaehaera's mother, Helaena Targaryen. In the book, Helaena eventually commits suicide during the Dance of the Dragons.

Her death occurs just after another extremely important event, so if that doesn't happen in Season 3, Helaena's death likely will not happen until Season 4, unless House of the Dragon switches the order of events. In truth, it would not matter if the events were swapped, so Helaena's death could very well occur in Season 3.

There is a lot of mystery surrounding Helaena's death. In the source material, no one really knows why she committed suicide. There are in-universe theories, but with a new actress portraying Jaehaera, it seems as though those theories are wrong.

House of the Dragon has established that Helaena is a Dragon Dreamer. This means she receives prophetic dreams or visions of the future. These have been talked about on multiple occasions, and it has been proven that they take a toll on Helaena mentally.

Now, before talking about what Dragon Dream Helaena could have regarding Jaehaera, it is important to talk about Jaehaera's death. The older version of Jaehaera, who will be in House of the Dragon Season 3, will reportedly be around 10 years old. Coincidentally, in the source material, Jaehaera dies when she is 10.

Jaehaera's death is a mirror of her mother's. Helaena jumped out of a window in Maegor's Holdfast and got impaled on spikes in the dry moat below. Jaehaera committed suicide exactly the same way, by jumping out of Maegor's Holdfast and being impaled on the spikes below.

It is possible that, in House of the Dragon Season 3, Helaena will have a Dragon Dream where she sees Jaehaera jumping out of the window and committing suicide. Because of how her dreams affect her mentally, it is possible that this dream will be too much for Helaena to handle, leading her to jump out of the window herself.

Dragon Dreams often don't show events in the literal sense. For instance, Helaena may see Jaehaera be put to death, or simply see her daughter's head on a spike and think that she will be killed by someone else.

Whatever the case may be, the most likely scenario for this recast is that Helaena will see an older version of her daughter in a Dragon Dream, which will lead her to commit suicide.