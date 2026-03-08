It's The End of An Era For Disney Movies

The curtain is closing on one of the most influential leadership chapters in Disney's modern history. Over the past decade, The Walt Disney Company's CEO role rotated among longtime chief Bob Iger, his successor Bob Chapek, and then back to Iger following a turbulent pandemic-era transition. Now that Iger is set to step aside soon, Disney is preparing for a major leadership reset, including a new CEO and a newly appointed president and chief creative officer to oversee the future of Disney's film division.

Dana Walden is stepping into the newly created role of president and chief creative officer at Disney. She will effectively become the leader overseeing Disney's movie output, giving her direct influence over major franchises such as Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Star Wars, potentially driving a significant creative or strategic shift across the company's most valuable IP.

Disney

While Josh D'Amaro will take over as CEO, his background is rooted in parks and experiences rather than Hollywood, making Walden, a long-time studio executive with deep industry ties, the creative power behind Disney's film strategy.

Before her promotion (effective on March 18), Walden had served as Chairman of Disney Entertainment, overseeing the company's television, streaming, and content operations across platforms such as Hulu and Disney+.

This new dynamic gives Walden substantial control over Disney moviemaking at a moment when creative leadership and talent relationships are seen as critical following the turbulence of recent years.

She was widely seen as a finalist for the CEO job, which D'Amaro ultimately got, but Disney clearly sees the value in Walden's leadership, giving her an elevated role with greater control over filmmaking.

Around Hollywood, Disney's recent leadership decisions can also be viewed as a sign of the times, with more of a company focus on experiences, D'Amaro's forte, whereas Walden's streaming expertise isn't seen as the priority it would've been five years ago.

Interestingly, Walden received this elevated creative role while her co-chair of Disney Entertainment, Alan Bergman, was absent from Disney's official leadership announcement.

That omission prompted The Town host Matthew Belloni to question whether Bergman will even remain at the company, or if he will now effectively report to Walden despite previously overseeing Disney's film studios himself. For fans, that dynamic raises some uncertainty, as Walden, who is guiding massive, billion-dollar box office franchises, comes from Disney's TV side.

Adding to a bit of behind-the-scenes drama, Kim Masters from Puck wrote that she her from a source that Bergman wasn't happy about the changes, even adding, "I think he thought he would be a little more protected by some kind of dual report."

Disney still has some kinks to iron out going forward, but the bigger issue for audiences is what this shift will actually mean on screen. With creative power turning over, the real uncertainty isn't whether Disney will change; it's how those changes will reshape the future.

What Could This Mean for Marvel & Star Wars?

Walden is a well-respected figure in Hollywood, with major Disney TV talent like Jimmy Kimmel previously endorsing her for the CEO role before it went to Josh D'Amaro.

With Walden now overseeing film, TV, and streaming, it's clear she will be carrying much of the creative and strategic weight for Disney's vast content machine, to say the least.

Two of the most closely watched franchises in this shift are Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, both of which define Disney's modern blockbuster identity.

On the Marvel side, it has been reported that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's position is secure, with his focus remaining on Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars before an eventual X-Men reboot. That suggests Marvel's core creative vision will remain largely intact, though its scaled-back streaming strategy, with fewer Disney+ series, is likely to continue.

Star Wars, however, appears more primed for visible change, with Kathleen Kennedy stepping down and Dave Filoni taking over creative leadership as president and chief creative officer alongside Lynwen Brennan as co-president.

With Walden above them in the new structure, it's not clear how Marvel and Star Wars could be directly impacted, but it would be surprising to see another over-the-top push to streaming after both franchises are moving away from that early 2020s strategy.