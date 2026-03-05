'Super Mario Galaxy Movie' Officially Brings Back 7 Key Nintendo Villains

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is bringing back several Nintendo villains to challenge its plethora of gaming heroes in April. The Illumination animated film is a love letter to all things Mario, drawing on the Nintendo mascot's long history of video games for a brand new big-screen adventure. While several new heroes will make their debut in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, including Yoshi and Brie Larson's Princess Rosalina, there will be an equal number of rivals appearing in their way.

The second Mario movie is expanding its horizons, moving away from the Mushroom Kingdom into bold new worlds and environments. The new animated film features the voice talents of Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jack Black, and will open in theaters on April 1.

All the Confirmed Villains in the Mario Galaxy Movie

Bowser

Bowser has been Mario's arch-nemesis since the beginning, appearing in the first ever Super Mario arcade game in 1985. The character was known for his immense size and powers, including the ability to breathe fire. Flash-forward 40 years, and the spiky-shelled King Koopa continues to be a thorn in Mario's side.

In the Mario films, Bowser is voiced by video game veteran Jack Black, and the first movie saw Mario and Luigi emerge triumphant over Bowser and foil his evil plans to capture Princess Peach and the Mushroom Kingdom.

The trailer has already previewed Bowser's new status quo in The Super Mario Galaxy movie. After Peach shrunk Bowser to a fraction of his normal size, he's been kept in dollhouse-like captivity, but that's done nothing to belittle his vendetta against the Mario bros.

Bowser Jr.

Making his Super Mario Bros. Movie debut in the sequel is Bowser Jr., the son of Bowser. Voiced by Benny Safdie in the animated film, Bowser Jr. is ready to get vengeance on the Mario bros. for what they did to his father, and restore Bowser to his former glory.

Bowser Jr., like his father, is a Koopa and the heir to the throne. He is known for being hyperactive, mischievous, and having an arsenal of weapons and gadgets at his disposal. Despite his smaller size, he is still strong and durable like Bowser Sr.

Bowser Jr. was perhaps best known for his introduction in Super Mario Sunshine, where he was the major villain. He was also present in Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2, which the new movie appears to draw heavily on.

Kamek

Kevin Michael Richardson returns as Bowser's trusted advisor, Kamek, in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Kamek is a Magikoopa with abilities such as telekenisis, pyrokenisis, and other magic-related powers.

Kamek began primarily as an adversary for Yoshi, appearing in Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island, so it makes sense he'll be back in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which also features the debut of the green dinosaur. He has since evolved into a recurring villain across the entire Mario franchise, appearing in titles like Mario Kart, Mario Party, and Super Mario Galaxy.

Birdo

Yoshi is not the only animated dinosaur set to appear in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, with his pink friend Birdo also appearing in trailers. Birdo began appearing in Mario titles starting in 1988 with Super Mario Bros. 2.

While Birdo might seem like an obvious ally due to Yoshi's nature, the character has often been a villain in Mario gaming titles, serving as an opponent in Super Mario Bros. 2 where she uses her snout to spit eggs at the player. However, she's eventually transitioned to be an ally in the Super Mario Bros. canon, and she could be primed to do the same in the upcoming Mario movie.

Mouser

Mouser's brief appearance in the new casino land in Super Mario Galaxy Movie's trailer confirms the debut of the classic Mario villain (and may hint at the arrival of a few others). Mouser, and his iconic sunglasses, have been recurring antagonists since Super Mario Bros. 2, in which his primary weapons are exploding bombs.

In the game, he serves Wart, a frog and gang leader with aspirations to conquer the dreamland, Subcon. Mouser was seen fighting Peach in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer, suggesting he'll stick to his villainous roots in his movie portrayal.

Megaleg

2007's Super Mario Galaxy introduced a new, gigantic boss, Megaleg. The robot was created by Bowser Jr., with each of its tripod-like legs imbued with tech and traps designed to damage enemies.

Megaleg is revealed in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie's trailers as it arrives to capture Princess Rosalina, who prepares to use her magic on it in return. Megaleg seems to be a pilotable mech in the movie rather than an autonomous one.

T-Rex

From the earliest days of Super Mario villains to the later ones, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie incorporates them all, including Super Mario Odyssey's (2017) T-Rex. Just like the common depiction of dinosaurs, the T-Rex is a dangerous enemy, with its huge size and big jaws serving as its primary sources of strength.

In Super Mario Odyssey, the T-Rex isn't stoppable by typical attacks and has to be lured into using its own strength against itself. Unlike dinosaur designs like Yoshi, the T-Rex is anatomically correct and very scary.

It's hinted at in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailers, where the T-Rex is shown roaring at Toad and Yoshi. In Super Mario Odyssey, the player is able to control the T-Rex using Cappy, so there is hope for the T-Rex to become an ally in the new movie.