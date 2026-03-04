The 8 Big Marvel & DC Movie Trailers Releasing In 2026

Marvel and DC are set to unveil eight different movie trailers by the end of 2026. With each brand releasing two theatrical films this year, the stakes could not be higher: Marvel Studios aims to reestablish its dominance, while James Gunn's DC Studios seeks to win over new audiences for its young universe. Marketing will play a huge role in shaping audience perception, and the rollout of these trailers will serve as the first real test of fan enthusiasm.

Nothing sends the online fandom into a craze quite like the wait for the next MCU or DCU trailer. Release dates are rarely announced far in advance, turning every rumored drop into a speculative frenzy. From a studio perspective, that kind of organic anticipation is invaluable. When audiences are actively demanding the first footage, it means awareness is already high, and the marketing machine doesn’t have to manufacture interest from scratch.

As March approaches, with Marvel skipping the Super Bowl, both brands are gearing up to roll out a wave of teasers and trailers for their summer, fall, and winter releases.

8 Upcoming Marvel & DC Movie Trailers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Teaser Trailer

Marvel Studios

All signs point to the first teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day arriving in March, likely within the first two weeks.

The latest rumor suggests Sony will attach the footage to screenings of Project Hail Mary when it hits theaters on March 20, so an online teaser release that week could make sense.

Many fans were convinced the trailer would debut during the Super Bowl, but Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios opted to hold their cards. The absence only intensified demand, especially with Tom Holland's fourth Spidey outing now less than five months from its July 31 release.

Expectations are high for what this initial footage will include. Fans can expect new glimpses of Hulk, Punisher, Scorpion, and the mystery character played by Sadie Sink, a lineup that suggests this installment won't exactly be small-scale.

Supergirl Trailer

DC Studios

After its initial teaser debuted on December 11, followed by a brief, Krypto-centric spot during the Puppy Bowl in February, the next major marketing beat for Supergirl should be its full official trailer.

This is likely the trailer that will anchor the start of the summer movie season in theaters throughout May, ahead of its June 26 wide release.

April makes the most strategic sense, with April 18 emerging as the strongest candidate. DC rebranded "Superman Day" into "Supergirl Day" this year to spotlight the new film starring Milly Alcock.

For a studio still in the early stages of building its new cinematic universe, this trailer carries weight. It won't just sell Supergirl; it will help define the tone and scope of the first DCU project not written or directed by James Gunn.

Clayface Teaser Trailer

DC Comics

The first footage from Clayface is most likely targeting a May release, though April cannot be ruled out depending on how aggressively DC wants to be in the early summer schedule.

In January, James Gunn flatly responded "no" when asked whether fans would see a teaser within the next few months (via Threads), suggesting a longer runway.

This was compounded by the film shifting from a September 11 release date to October 23, signaling a calculated repositioning in the fall corridor.

Given the calendar, the safest strategic assumption is that the teaser drops before Supergirl hits theaters so it can play in front of that June 26 release.

That kind of internal synergy is exactly how DC Studios can reinforce its shared universe branding, particularly with an uncommon project that leans heavily into R-rated, body-horror territory.

Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Trailer

Marvel Studios

The first true teaser for Avengers: Doomsday is widely expected to arrive in early summer, with mid-to-late May being the most strategic window, particularly if Disney wants it attached to screenings of The Mandalorian & Grogu.

However, a June debut remains plausible to avoid creating an overly long marketing gap ahead of the film's December 18 release.

Here's the thing: Doomsday technically already released four "teasers," but those were unconventional character-focused stories spotlighting select heroes and smaller collections rather than a narrative-driven preview.

A proper teaser from Marvel Studios would instantly accelerate hype levels. The single biggest unanswered question and the moment fans are waiting to see in motion is Robert Downey Jr.'s full reveal as Doctor Doom.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer

Marvel Studios

Following the looming first teaser, the full official trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day will likely swing into theaters and online sometime in June.

The second trailer is typically the one most heavily marketed, likely playing before most big-budget films like Toy Story 5, Moana, and The Odyssey.

Expect a more plot-heavy preview that offers insight into why so many villains are in Brand New Day and gives an idea of the overarching story.

Clayface Trailer

DC Comics

After its first teaser sets the tone, Clayface should receive a full-length trailer in late summer, most logically August or early September.

A more expansive look at Matt Hagen's transformation heading into the early spooky season could be a major way DC Studios sells this film. The new release date near Halloween is likely to greatly influence marketing this fall.

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

Marvel Studios

By roughly October, the marketing machine for Avengers: Doomsday should be in full swing. It's hard to pinpoint this trailer's release, as it still seems far off, but Marvel Studios will want a new trailer playing before all the major fall and winter movies.

For Marvel fans, this trailer will likely take us to a point where plot details are starting to be revealed and possibly even offer extended looks at the different teams coming together.

Man of Tomorrow Teaser Trailer

DC Studios

If DC follows the same rollout blueprint used for Superman, Man of Tomorrow could debut its first teaser in December, just ahead of Avengers: Doomsday.

The first Superman teaser dropped on December 19, 2024, more than seven months before its July 11, 2025, release. With Man of Tomorrow set to hit theaters on July 9, 2027, a December 2026 teaser seems likely.

Filming is expected to begin soon, which should give James Gunn enough polished footage by year's end to assemble a compelling first look. Placing that teaser in theaters ahead of Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three would help guarantee maximum exposure.

Fans will be eager to see what David Corenswet's Superman has been up to and whether the teaser shows the alliance between him and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor against Lars Eidinger's Brainiac.