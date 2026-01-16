James Gunn's Superman Sequel Now Includes 3 Major DC Villains

James Gunn’s upcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, just got a major new addition to its roster of antagonists. The DCU architect confirmed via his social media that German actor Lars Eidinger will portray Brainiac, one of Superman’s most iconic comic book foes. Eidinger will make his debut as the superintelligent villain when Man of Tomorrow lands in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Eidinger is now the third actor to portray Brainiac in live action, following Smallville’s James Marsters and Krypton actor Blake Ritson. Another live-action version of the character, played by Nikolai Witschl, was reportedly planned but ultimately scrapped in season 4 of The CW’s Superman and Lois.

Eidinger’s Brainiac also makes history as the first version of the character to appear in a live-action film. It marks an end to an arduous journey to the silver screen for the famed villain. Brainiac was meant to appear in two canceled Superman projects: Superman Reborn starring Christopher Reeve and the 1990s Tim Burton film, Superman Lives. Director Zack Snyder planned to use Brainiac in a scrapped Man of Steel sequel. In July 2025, Gunn revealed that he initially wanted Brainiac to be the main antagonist in Superman before pivoting to Lex Luthor.

Brainiac is the perfect cosmic threat to force Superman and Lex Luthor into a tenuous alliance. The supervillain’s inclusion among the previously announced Man of Tomorrow antagonists sets the stage for an epic and complicated showdown between grounded and intergalactic forces.

Every Villain in Superman 2 (Man of Tomorrow)

Brainiac

One of Superman’s most formidable adversaries ever, Brainiac stands out from the usual rogues’ gallery due to his blend of hyper-intelligence, technological mastery, and cold, calculating strategy. Conceived in the comics as a genius android (or sometimes cyborg) from the planet Colu, Brainiac is obsessed with collecting all knowledge in the universe — often shrinking and bottling entire cities as trophies.

With Eidinger’s casting, Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran have the opportunity to show the full scope of Brainiac’s abilities for the first time, differentiating him from the television incarnations of the character. If done correctly, Eidinger’s Brainiac could help solidify audience confidence in the fledgling DCU, especially if 2026’s Supergirl meets or exceeds expectations.

Rick Flag, Sr.

DC Studios

While Man of Tomorrow’s flashiest villain possesses cosmic superpowers, one of the more grounded antagonistic figures confirmed for the film is Rick Flag, Sr. Portrayed by former MCU actor Frank Grillo, Flag, Sr. is a seasoned general and high-ranking operative within A.R.G.U.S., known for his military leadership and tactical prowess.

Originally introduced in DC comics as a decorated army general, Flag, Sr. has appeared across the DCU in Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker. In Man of Tomorrow, his role may blur the lines between ally and antagonist, especially amid the geopolitical fallout Brainiac’s arrival will almost certainly spark.

Lex Luthor

DC Studios

No Superman follow-up is complete without Lex Luthor. Luthor’s vendetta against Superman is rooted not just in ego but in ideology. He sees the last son of Krypton as a threat to human achievement and autonomy, as well as a threat to his own legacy. His capacity to manipulate world events and sentiment, command vast resources, and engineer intricate schemes makes him a threat on both political and personal fronts.

DC fans last saw Lex in Peacemaker Season 2, after he’d been sentenced to 265 years at Belle Reve Correctional Center. There, Flag Sr. visited him to ask for Lex’s help in stopping Peacemaker, who is traveling between dimensions using a Quantum Unfolding Chamber. Lex refuses to help unless he gets something substantial in return, eventually agreeing to work with A.R.G.U.S. only if he’s treated as a partner and transferred to Van Kull. This partnership will likely come to a head and become more complex in Man of Tomorrow as the threat posed by Brainiac looms.