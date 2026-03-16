Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Release Date Revealed By Sony Distributor

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to swing into theaters on July 31, marking Holland's fourth solo MCU outing and his seventh overall appearance as Peter Parker. Fans have been waiting a long time for an official first look at the film. Despite Brand New Day's arrival in theaters this summer, Sony and Marvel have remained unusually quiet on the marketing front. Now, an official film distributor appears to have broken the silence with a very specific date.

Update: Ascar Cinema removed its post about Spider-Man: Brand New Day's upcoming trailer.

Ascar Cinema, the official Sony Pictures distributor in Kazakhstan, posted on Instagram, announcing that the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day will go live on Wednesday, March 18, at 4:05 PM Almaty time. That translates to 7:05 AM ET in the United States.

Official distributors typically do not announce first-look dates unless coordinated directly with the studio, which makes this post a credible signal. While Sony and Marvel have yet to make an official announcement, some insiders already pointed to March as the likely release timeline for the footage, giving this new info even more legs.

The timing for the teaser of Spider-Man's return fits neatly into Sony's playbook. Project Hail Mary, the Ryan Gosling-led sci-fi film distributed internationally by Sony, opens in theaters on Friday, March 20. Releasing the Brand New Day trailer two days prior would allow Sony to attach it to Project Hail Mary screenings for maximum big-screen exposure. It is a strategy Marvel used effectively with Avengers: Doomsday, debuting four consecutive teasers in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash over the course of a month.

What To Expect From Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Trailer

Marvel Studios

The official synopsis for Brand New Day describes a world in which Peter Parker no longer exists in anyone's memory, following Doctor Strange's spell at the end of No Way Home. Spider-Man is at the top of his game, but an unusual string of crimes drags him into a web of mystery far larger than anything he has faced.

Based on this, the trailer could feature Spider-Man taking down street-level criminals, as many of them have been confirmed to play roles in the film. Marvin Jones III's Tombstone is one of the key antagonists, alongside Michael Mando's Mac Gargan (Scorpion).

Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner could also appear. Promotional art that surfaced ahead of the trailer suggested Hulk will ditch his smart glasses and revert to a more savage version, a notable change from the Professor Hulk persona seen across Phase 4. The teaser will likely plant the seed of that transformation without fully revealing how or why it happens.

Zendaya's MJ and Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds are both set to return, though the trailer will probably hold back on showing how they reconnect with a Peter Parker who, as far as they know, never existed; there's a big chance they get cameos.

There's also Sadie Sink's casting in a significant but still-undisclosed role, and Tramell Tillman, who will reportedly play the head of the Department of Damage Control. There's a chance we'll get a few more clues about how they fit into the story of Brand New Day.