Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Trailer Reportedly Has 2 Release Plans

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's trailer release date reportedly still hasn't been decided, with two options in the wind at Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. The studio recently took strides that point to Brand New Day's first trailer edging closer, but there is still no official release window at this time. While some reports have stated that fans will catch a glimpse of Brand New Day in March, the same could be said for both January and February, especially after an unfinished cut of the trailer leaked online in late December.

According to a report from TrailerTrack, Sony Pictures' marketing team is weighing "two scenarios" for Spider-Man: Brand New Day's trailer release:

1.) Option A - Project Hail Mary Exclusivity

Amazon MGM Studios

Option A would see Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first trailer play exclusively in theaters in front of Project Hail Mary on Friday, March 20, before hitting the internet at the start of the next week. But if Avengers: Doomsday's theatrical-exclusive teasers have proven anything, it would likely leak online over that weekend.

Sony Pictures does have some stake in Project Hail Mary, as, while it is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios in the U.S., the Spider-Man studio is assuming that responsibility internationally. Furthermore, the Ryan Gosling sci-fi is produced by Amy Pascal and Pascal Pictures, who are also on board for Brand New Day.

Project Hail Mary was already receiving major buzz as it adapts the 2021 best-selling sci-fi novel from The Martian writer Andy Weir. To cap it off, early reactions to the Hollywood adaptation have dubbed it 2026's best movie so far, leading to tracking for a strong $50 million domestic opening (via Deadline).

But those estimates may not be entirely relevant, as Sony Pictures would reportedly be using the Brand New Day trailer to "help Project Hail Mary with a theatrical exclusive," bolstering its box office potential even further.

2.) Option B - CinemaCon Splash

Sony Pictures / CinemaCon

Under Option B, Sony would hold back Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first trailer until Monday, April 13, and its CinemaCon presentation. Despite CinemaCon being an exclusive event for theater owners, studio executives, industry professionals, and select press, TrailerTrack noted that the hotly anticipated trailer would still be released online, but with extra footage and offerings for attendees.

Sony has often used Spider-Man to make a splash at CinemaCon, including bringing Tom Holland out to announce Homecoming in 2016, dropping the first trailer for No Way Home privately and online in 2021, and, just last year, offering new footage and announcements for Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: No Way Home released its first trailer in August 2021, about 3.5 months before it hit theaters in December. After No Way Home brought in over $1.9 billion, Sony may replicate its marketing windows as closely as possible, placing the Brand New Day trailer in mid-April, aligning with Option B.

If Sony waited until mid-April to unveil Brand New Day's trailer, it would miss the chance to play in theaters before Project Hail Mary and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. It would still be out in time for Michael and The Mandalorian & Grogu, but passing on promoting before two of this year's hottest flicks may not be wise.

A or B: When Will Spider-Man 4's First Trailer Will Be Released?

Sony Pictures

It's no surprise that Sony Pictures is still torn about when to release Spider-Man: Brand New Day's trailer, as Project Hail Mary and CinemaCon are both strong options with benefits and weaknesses. There's no doubt that Brand New Day's first footage will be widely viewed regardless, but which would make a bigger splash?

Sony Pictures is in the poll position for CinemaCon, with its opening night presentation to attendees on Monday, April 13, followed by Warner Bros. on Tuesday, Universal and Amazon MGM Studios on Wednesday, and Paramount and Disney to close out the event on Thursday, April 16.

Dropping the Brand New Day trailer for attendees and simultaneously online on CinemaCon's opening night would set Sony up to dominate the discussion. This would also copy No Way Home's successful strategy, which, according to TrailerTrack, currently makes this the "more likely" option of the two.

As such, it seems most likely that, unfortunately, Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first trailer won't be released until Monday, April 13.