Avengers: Doomsday: New Photo Reveals Return of 1 'Deadpool' Costume

A photo of material from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday confirmed that one major costume design from the Deadpool world will be back in play. Deadpool's last solo movie pushed the MCU’s multiverse-related story ahead in a few ways, setting up some of the most exciting moments and heroes Doomsday has to offer.

Images of multiple costume designs from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday were leaked on Reddit, coming from stitched merchandise given to the movie’s crew. These designs include a look at Channing Tatum's Gambit, who debuted in the MCU during 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

Marvel Studios

Tatum returns for his second appearance as Gambit, and the image teases him wearing a costume that looks almost identical to the one he had in his first movie.

Marvel Studios

Additionally, images released at the 2026 Futures Festival at Pinewood Studios (where Doomsday was partially filmed) showed off another look at Gambit in his costume for the next Avengers movie.

Marvel Studios

Only showing his face and shoulders, the image teases Gambit’s leather jacket and headgear that were previously seen in Deadpool & Wolverine. As was the case with the stitched art, while not exactly identical, it looks to be the same design that will be used in both movies

The third Deadpool movie (the first set in the MCU) introduced Gambit in live-action for the second time after Taylor Kitsch’s portrayal in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Tatum delivered the most comic-accurate take on Gambit yet, wearing her hero’s iconic leather jacket and grey/purple chest plate as he brought his classic playing cards into battle.

Marvel Studios

While the costume may not be exactly the same as it was in Deadpool and Wolverine, the design in Doomsday is expected to be similar to what fans have already seen. This will be Gambit’s first time fighting alongside the core group of X-Men, which features six other legacy stars from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men Saga.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the second of two MCU movies released in 2026 and the fifth Avengers movie overall. Along with Channing Tatum's Gambit, over two dozen other MCU stars and legacy Marvel actors are confirmed for the cast, which pits the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more against Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor von Doom. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18.

Gambit's Expected Impact on Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Upon his unexpected debut in Deadpool & Wolverine, Channing Tatum's Gambit became an instant fan favorite, delivering laughs and plenty of action in the best depiction of the character to date. Now, Remy LeBeau will be back in the spotlight for an Avengers movie, which will also pit him alongside the live-action team of X-Men for the first time in a theatrical film.

While the extent of Gambit's role is still unknown, the cast announced in Doomsday's initial round of casting news is expected to have the biggest roles in the film. Fans are anxious to see Tatum working with other characters like Professor X, Magneto, Beast, and more as they team up in the MCU for the first time, which should bring plenty of exciting action and drama.

The question moving forward will be what Gambit's fate is at the end of the film, especially considering Doom is expected to be the most brutal and dangerous villain the MCU has ever seen.

Gambit is sure to put forth his best effort in the battle against Doom and his army, but he will also be one of countless heroes to be in for the fight of his life against such a powerful enemy.