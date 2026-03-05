Marvel Studios Just Debuted the 7th MCU Multiverse Superhero

The MCU has officially expanded its growing roster of reality-hopping heroes. Ever since Spider-Man: Far From Home teased the concept, Marvel Studios has leaned fully into the Multiverse Saga, beginning with WandaVision. Over the past five years, projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have explored alternate timelines and fractured realities. Now, kicking off 2026, that multiversal mythology has grown once more.

Byron Bowers' DeMarr Davis, better known as Doorman, is now officially the MCU's latest multiversal hero, thanks to his live-action debut in Wonder Man.

Episode 4 zeroed in on Davis' past journey, flashing back to explain why Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) has to hide his powers to be a Hollywood actor.

But what separates Doorman from the average powered extra is his connection to the Darkforce Dimension, a shadowy, extra-dimensional plane to which his body is a living gateway.

In the black-and-white episode, after exposure to Roxxon chemicals, Davis stumbles upon the ability to manipulate Darkforce energy and open portals through solid surfaces (via his abdomen).

The catch is that he needs physical contact and intense concentration; if his focus slips, the gateway destabilizes, and people or objects risk becoming lost in transit.

Doorman is essentially a short-range reality warper, and while his abilities are mainly used for theatrics, this is actually one of the most well-suited abilities for the Multiverse Saga.

The concept isn't new for comics readers. In the pages of West Coast Avengers and later stories featuring the Great Lakes Avengers, Doorman was literally described as a portal to the Darkforce Dimension.

The MCU version streamlines that mythology, but the core idea remains: DeMarr Davis doesn't just walk through doors; he is the door, and that's not an entirely new concept to the Multiverse Saga.

6 More MCU Multiverse Heroes

Doctor Strange

Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) evolved from a master of the mystic arts to a pivotal multiversal anchor during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

After navigating the chaotic "gap junction" between universes, Strange utilized the forbidden Darkhold to "dreamwalk" into the corpse of a variant version of himself on Earth-616.

This extreme measure left him with a physical "Third Eye" that's surely going to be explored in a future project like Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars.

Scarlet Witch

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) was transformed into a multiversal predator driven by the corruptive magic of the Darkhold and grief for her children.

In Multiverse of Madness, she displayed the terrifying ability to project her consciousness across dimensions, possessing her Earth-838 counterpart to hunt down America Chavez.

Her power was so vast that she was able to decimate the Illuminati, a team of heroes from an entirely different reality, with very little physical interaction.

America Chavez

America Chavez stands as a unique multiversal hero because her powers are innate and biological rather than magical or technological.

She possesses the rare ability to punch star-shaped portals that allow physical travel between disparate realities, a truly special multiversal weapon.

Loki

Once a villain seeking a throne on Earth, Loki has ascended to become the literal God of Stories and the guardian of the Multiverse.

In the climactic finale of his series, Loki used his mastery over "time-slipping" to physically seize the dying strands of the Multiverse. He now sits at the center of all existence, weaving the timelines into a glowing, infinite tree (Yggdrasil).

The Watcher

Uatu the Watcher is an omniscient being who resides in the Nexus of All Realities, tasked with observing every timeline in the Multiverse without interference. In the series What If...?, he provides the audience's window into alternate histories.

His oath was tested when Infinity Ultron gained multiversal awareness and attacked Uatu across dimensions, forcing the Watcher to break his silence and assemble the "Guardians of the Multiverse."

Clea

Clea made her MCU debut in the mid-credits of Multiverse of Madness, arriving from the Dark Dimension to confront Strange.

Wielding a mystical blade that can carve holes in the fabric of reality, she warned Strange that his actions had caused a catastrophic "Incursion."