Wonder Man Season 2's Story Gets Official Teaser From Showrunner (Exclusive)

Wonder Man showrunner Andrew Guest addressed what could happen in Season 2 if the Disney+ series is renewed. Marvel Studios' Hollywood satire comedy debuted to glowing reactions from critics and audiences to its eight episodes, leaving many to ponder what comes next for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams and Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery. No official announcements have been made regarding their future, but Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum confirmed Wonder Man Season 2 is "on the table" if fans tune in.

The man behind Wonder Man, Andrew Guest, spoke exclusively with The Direct ahead of the MCU Disney+ series' premiere and, naturally, was asked about potential storylines for Season 2 ahead of a decision on the series' future.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Wonder Man.

Guest noted that the series' star, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, pondered toward the end of filming whether "Simon can't act anymore" as the Department of Damage Control (DODC) knows about his powers. This may prevent Williams from acting going forward due to the Doorman Clause that could set up the MCU's X-Men:

The Direct: I’m curious with Wonder Man itself, what are the long term plans that you guys have discussed? Are there any particular like Season 2 ideas or kind of stories that you would love to be able to tell if you were able to bring these characters back to the screen? Guest: If we did get the opportunity, I have put some thought into what might happen for Simon Williams. One of the things that happened as we were getting towards filming the end of filming on the finale, Yahya, one day turned to me and he's like, ‘So, Simon can't act anymore.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He's like, ‘Well, the DODC knows that he's got superpowers.’

The MCU showrunner clarified that while Damage Control is, of course, aware of Williams' four major superpowers after the Disney+ series, it's possible that "there's a deal to be worked out" between them:

"So I was like, ‘Yeah, so the DODC knows it. But maybe they don't want to let everyone else know it. Maybe there's a deal to be worked out between Simon and the DODC, where there's a little trade-off going on.’ We could figure it. We can square this circle, given the opportunity."

Guest had one more definitive promise for Wonder Man's return, noting they will "get Josh Gad free" from his entrapment inside Doorman:

"We'll also get Josh Gad free. He’s gonna come out Doorman in a Season 2, I promise."

The Direct also had the chance to speak with Wonder Man's leading duo, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley, about their hopes for a second season. In response, the MCU's former Mandarin revealed his desire to be "completely surprised" by where Wonder Man goes next:

The Direct: Now, hypothetically, if there were ever a Season 2 or any version of a continuation with either of these characters, what is something that you would love to continue to explore with your character or a new facet of them that we haven't really seen in Wonder Man or any version of these characters? Kingsley: If that hypothetical situation arose, I look forward to being completely surprised. I look forward to being in a writing room, or a rehearsal room, or an office going, ‘Wow. I never thought of that’. Mateen: Yeah, that would be nice. Yeah. Kingsley: Wouldn't that be great? Mateen: Yeah, that'd be nice.

Here's What Could Happen in Wonder Man Season 2

Marvel Television

Wonder Man ended on something of a bittersweet note for Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery. The latter found himself cut from Wonder Man and incarcerated in a maximum-security DODC prison after reviving his Mandarin persona to take the fall for studio lot destruction caused by the super-powered Williams.

Fortunately, there was a silver lining; Williams, through some combination of espionage and super-powered action, freed his new Hollywood buddy. One could either view this as the perfect happy ending for the loveable acting duo or the beginning of new adventures as fugitives from the DODC.

If Wonder Man Season 2 happens, Marvel Studios could start pushing Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's MCU newcomer in more of a superhero direction. While Williams already has his famous ionic powers in the MCU, he has yet to truly assume the Wonder Man mantle he famously joined the Avengers under in Marvel Comics.

While Avengers membership currently isn't on the cards for Earth-616's Williams, Season 2 could find ways to push him to live up to his superhero potential by facing an outright supervillain, hopefully while maintaining Wonder Man's signature Hollywood charm that made the freshman outing so special.

A decision on Wonder Man's future may be some time away, as Marvel Studios has been known to take its time with Season 2 renewals. That said, as the studio eyes annual release schedules for more of its Disney+ series, a decision could be fast-tracked if it picks up strong viewership.