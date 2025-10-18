Marvel Boss Confirms 2 MCU Disney+ Series Renewals Are ‘On The Table’

Marvel Television confirmed that Season 2 renewals could be "on the table" for two Disney+ shows. The MCU has endured highs and lows throughout its journey to develop streaming TV shows for Disney+. Most of these projects (such as Moon Knight and Secret Invasion) followed the same disappointing format: a limited series that played as an MCU movie chopped into six episodes, featuring an A-list cast in stories that often felt rushed. The studio is now eager to correct course in developing true TV with shows like Daredevil: Born Again, which will be released annually with an episodic structure, longer episodes, and, best of all, it is already renewed through to Season 3 - the first live-action MCU Disney+ series to do so.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly at New York Comic-Con, Marvel Television and Animation head Brad Winderbaum addressed the studio's recent drive to prioritize Disney+ shows that could run for multiple seasons. In turn, he confirmed two currently unrenewed shows could return for Season 2, under one condition.

Asked specifically whether Wonder Man was developed as a limited series or with multiple seasons in mind, Winderbaum first explained that the MCU's early Disney+ series were created as one-offs to enhance interconnectivity between movies and TV, which made renewals "really expensive" and thus rare:

"It's a different time at Disney+. The original shows were created as limited series with characters that could bounce back and forth between the movies and TV shows. That made it challenging to make season 2s because the deal structure became really expensive, frankly."

He added that this flaw spurred a pivot to develop "shows that could last for multiple seasons," naming some that will "come out annually" for some time:

"So we started developing shows that could last for multiple seasons. Daredevil, we've now greenlit the third season, that'll come out annually. X-Men '97, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, they'll come out annually for a number of years."

While Marvel Television is prioritizing multi-season shows going forward, Winderbaum noted that some were "caught in the middle" of the strategy shift and could return for Season 2 "if people watch."

The exec singled out Marvel Zombies and Wonder Man as Disney+ shows that could get a Season 2 renewal depending on viewership:

"But there are shows that were caught in the middle. I would put Marvel Zombies on that list, I'd put Wonder Man on that list where we have to see. Season 2s could be on the table if people watch."

The Direct previously heard that Marvel Studios is very pleased with Zombies' early performance and is already considering follow-up stories for Disney+.

Despite the potential for Wonder Man Season 2, Winderbaum was clear that the first season (which will now premiere in January) works alone "as a beautiful piece" that still may leave audiences craving more:

"If it's the only Wonder Man story, it really stands on its own as a beautiful piece. But I anticipate that when people get to the end of this story, they're gonna want more. And I hope that's what happens."

Marvel Studios recently overhauled its Disney+ development strategy in other ways, pivoting to actually hire showrunners to carry the show all the way, instead of only head writers who would relinquish control to directors for production.

Marvel Is Eyeing a Battle for Season 2 Renewal at Disney+

While there was once a time when Marvel Studios was announcing massive Phase slates with five to six Disney+ series in development at a time, those days appear to be gone. Instead, the studio seems eager to secure just a few live-action and animated series that work and prioritize releasing new seasons annually.

Due to the massive popularity of characters like Daredevil, Spider-Man, Loki, and the X-Men, their Disney+ shows have earned Season 2 renewals before even airing. However, not every MCU show stars an A-lister, so shows such as Wonder Man, Vision Quest, and Marvel Zombies naturally have to prove their value through strong viewership, positive reactions, and a hunger for more before renewal.

Currently, things are looking good for Marvel Zombies to receive a Season 2 renewal based on its huge popularity. But it may be some time before the post-apocalyptic epic returns to screens as development is seemingly yet to begin, and another animated MCU series may have to end first to free up a calendar space.

Wonder Man's fate likely won't become clear until the series premieres next year, depending on its viewership, while scooper DanielRPK also stated that Vision Quest could also get a second season, presumably under the same criteria.

Disney CEO Bob Iger previously confirmed that the MCU will likely only release "about two TV series per year" going forward. As Daredevil: Born Again is expected to occupy one of those slots through to at least 2027 with Season 3, there may only be room for one other show to move forward.

That spot is truly anyone's to play for going into 2027, with Wonder Man and Vision Quest both being viable candidates to return that year. Meanwhile, the studio could also resurrect one of its originally limited series for Season 2, as Jeremy Renner recently suggested that Hawkeye could return down the line.

There is always a chance that Marvel Studios opts for another new show, especially with the Young Avengers-esque Champions reportedly making progress.