Scream 7 Will Officially Bring Back 5 Major Actors from the First Movie

Scream 7 doubled down on its roots by bringing back key talent from the franchise's original film. The seventh installment underwent a rocky development following the departures of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega and the directing crew from the previous two films. Neve Campbell confirmed her return in March 2024, and franchise creator Kevin Williamson ultimately took over directing duties, with filming having started in January 2025.

The iconic horror successfully reinvented itself with 2022's Scream by striking a careful balance between legacy and reinvention. By introducing younger protagonists, updating its commentary to reflect modern fandom culture, and still anchoring the story with legacy characters like Sidney Prescott (Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette), the franchise proved it could evolve without abandoning its core identity.

The series has never moved farther away from its original roots than in Scream VI, when Campbell declined to return after stalled salary negotiations. She said that she felt undervalued in her long-standing role in the franchise.

By contrast, Scream 7 appears to be deliberately turning back the clock. Following extensive behind-the-scenes upheaval and the loss of its newer leading stars, the seventh installment signals a retreat to familiar faces and foundational mythology as a stabilizing strategy.

5 Scream 1 Actors Returning for Scream 7

Neve Campbell

In the original Scream, Campbell's Sidney Prescott was the franchise's emotional anchor: a traumatized teenager targeted by Ghostface while grappling with the murder of her mother, ultimately outsmarting and defeating Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) and Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard).

In Scream 7, Sidney returns to the center of the story after sitting out Scream VI, now living in Pine Grove, Indiana, Sidney is married to police chief Mark Evans (Joel McHale) and raising three children, having distanced herself from the cycle of violence that defined her legacy in this franchise.

That illusion of safety is expected to shatter when a new Ghostface emerges and specifically targets her teenage daughter, Tatum (Isabel May).

The film reportedly runs parallel storylines, with Sidney leading one group of survivors while Tatum and her friends anchor the other, intersecting as the killings escalate. Sidney confronts not just a new killer, but the legacy of the original murders through AI-driven impersonations of past Ghostfaces and the possible emergence of a Ghostface cult rooted in Woodsboro's history.

Courtney Cox

Courteney Cox debuted in the original Scream as Gale Weathers, a relentless reporter whose ambition and moral ambiguity clashed with Sidney before evolving into mutual respect amid the Woodsboro murders.

In Scream 7, Gale is expected to operate as a seasoned investigator once more, drawn into Pine Grove by the new killings and a persistent reporter rival.

David Arquette

David Arquette's Dewey Riley entered Scream as the earnest, often underestimated deputy sheriff of Woodsboro and the older brother of victim Tatum Riley (Rose McGowan), a loss that shaped his entire arc.

Dewey survived the first film despite being stabbed, becoming a recurring symbol of resilience and decency within the franchise before his death in Scream (2022).

His reported return in Scream 7 is widely speculated to involve flashbacks, hallucinations, or some other non-literal device. His casting came as a surprise to many, as he was not initially expected to return to the franchise.

Matthew Lillard

Matthew Lillard's Stu Macher was revealed in the original Scream as one of the two Ghostface killers, before being killed by Sidney with a television set.

Most fans believe Stu Macher is not literally alive in Scream 7, but that Lillard's return will be explained through AI-generated voice and deepfake technology used by a new Ghostface to psychologically torment Sidney.

The prevailing theory is that Stu serves as a deliberate red herring, echoing past Scream misdirections, with the killer exploiting his legacy rather than undoing his definitive death in the original film.

Roger L. Jackson

Roger L. Jackson established the defining menace of the franchise in Scream as the chilling, taunting voice behind the Ghostface mask, providing the psychological terror that preceded nearly every attack.

Although unseen on screen, his performance has shaped the killer's identity as much as any physical actor over the past 30 years.