Star Wars Confirms 7 Major Villains Appearing In 2026 Movies & Shows

Star Wars has more than a handful of terrifying villains to highlight across 2026's movie and TV show slate. Plenty of classic Star Wars antagonists have taken center stage in recent months, reminding viewers of just how impressive this franchise's rogues' gallery is.

Star Wars has at least seven confirmed villains set to star in movies and TV shows in 2026. Returning to theaters for the first time in seven years, the galaxy far, far away has some exciting adventures lined up for release over the next eight months. Along with major heroes like Ahsoka Tano, Din Djarin, and more, these heroes will have their work cut out for them against menacing opponents.

Every Villain Confirmed for 2026 Star Wars Movies & TV Shows

Darth Maul

Lucasfilm

After debuting in 1999's Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, Darth Maul will now be the focal point of his own Disney+ series, Maul —Shadow Lord. Following a long and exciting run in the animated The Clone Wars show, Shadow Lord will pick up with the Dathromirian fighter in the aftermath of Order 66 when it begins streaming on Disney+ on April 6.

This show will highlight Maul on a conquest across the galaxy, evading the law and taking on a new apprentice. While fans still wait to hear more on specific plot details, Maul will be back with his two-bladed lightsaber in hand, causing mayhem wherever he goes in his quest for power.

Embo

Lucasfilm

Moving to the theatrical side, 2026's The Mandalorian and Grogu will bring back a notable villain: Embo. Introduced in The Clone Wars Season 2, Episode 17, Embo was one of the show's best bounty hunters, known for being a merciless fighter who could take on both Jedi and Sith.

Embo will return to action this year as one of The Mandalorian and Grogu's big villains, and he is expected to be voiced again by Lucasfilm President Dave Filoni (even though he had only a few lines in The Clone Wars). Fans have seen only minimal footage of him in marketing, but he is expected to be a major part of this movie's story when it hits theaters on May 22.

Shadow Council

Lucasfilm

Also returning to action in The Mandalorian and Grogu alongside Embo is the mysterious entity known as the Shadow Council. This group first debuted in The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 7, in a holographic meeting with Moff Gideon. Their goal was to sabotage the New Republic's efforts to rebuild the galaxy and build the Empire back up after the Battle of Endor.

This group showed up in one of The Mandalorian and Grogu's trailers, as multiple council members united to plan out their next attack. They seem to be on a mission to kidnap the titular Grogu, potentially looking to get their cloning plans back in place for Emperor Palpatine's eventual return.

Thrawn

Lucasfilm

After years of serving as one of the best villains in Star Wars' animated programs, Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn made his live-action debut in Ahsoka Season 1. He first played the role of the main antagonist in Star Wars Rebels Seasons 3 and 4, and Mikkelsen reprised the role in live action as well, bent on taking over the galaxy with his massive army.

Thrawn is set to return to action in Ahsoka Season 2, hoping to return to power after years of being stuck in Peridea. He is also more dangerous than ever after trapping Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren in another galaxy, hoping to rebuild the Empire to its full glory.

Baylan Skoll

Lucasfilm

One of Ahsoka's most compelling villains from Season 1, Lord Baylan Skoll, will return to action in the show's second season. Originally played by the late Ray Stevenson in Season 1, Season 2 will bring Jumanji: The Next Level star Rory McCann to take over this character.

Having first served as a Jedi Knight and Republic General, Skoll survived the Great Jedi Purge and allied with Morgan Elsbeth to search for Grand Admiral Thrawn. While his path in Season 2 is still unknown, he is expected to be a powerful enemy for Ahsoka Tano and her team as they get back to their home universe.

Shin Hati

Lucasfilm

Ivanna Sakhno made her Star Wars debut in Ahsoka Season 1 as an intriguing new villain, Shin Hati. Known as a Force-sensitive fighter, she serves as Baylan Skoll's apprentice in Season 1, and she is expected to play a similar role alongside Rory McCann's Skoll in Season 2.

Alongside Skoll, Hati joins forces with Morgan Elsbeth to find Thrawn and help him return to power. While her role in Season 2 is unknown, she was abandoned on Peridea and last seen preparing to lead a bandit group on an unknown mission.

Nightsister Great Mothers

Lucasfilm

Finally, Ahsoka Season 2 will bring back a powerful trio of villains from Season 1 known as the Nightsister Great Mothers. These witches reside on Peridea and team up with Grand Admiral Thrawn, offering him their magic and dark side powers to give him an advantage over the Jedi, the Sith, and anyone else in his way.

Still united with Thrawn, their role in Season 2 is unknown, but they are sure to exert their power wherever they can to bring their race and Empire back to power.