Disney+ Confirms Return of 10 Iconic Star Wars Movie Villains In New Show

Star Wars' newest Disney+ series featured a bevy of villains making their Disney+ comeback from all eras, mediums, and corners of the galaxy. LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past combines all aspects of Star Wars lore into one mismatched otherworldly take on the iconic sci-fi galaxy, where former enemies become friends and friends become enemies.

Thanks to the show's multiversal set dressing, Pieces of the Past has the chance to pick and choose characters from across the canon (no matter how deep cut), including big-name fans have been itching to see on-screen in this way, like Darth Jar Jar, Revan, and the venerable Cal Kestis.

This is the backdrop to an epic Star Wars tale that mixes up the entire franchise. It follows a pair of force-sensitive brothers, Sig and Dev Greebling, as they venture across this new mismatched version of the Star Wars cosmos, attempting to thwart the evil plans of villain series Solitus.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past is streaming now on Disney+.

Every Returning Movie Villain in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Season 2

Maul

Lucasfilm

Sam Witwer is back as Darth Maul for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past.

Maul is looking "oh so fabulous" in the brick-based adventure arriving in the interdimensional prison known as the Force Hold, all bundled up in a new parka after a heated confrontation with Solitus.

He eventually joins Sig and Dev's cause against the new multiversal threat, spending most of the series singing to the tune of his iconic "Duel of the Fates" theme song.

Darth Rey

Lucasfilm

Darth Rey was only teased in the Sequel Trilogy; however, fans finally got the Sith version of the iconic hero in the new LEGO Star Wars series.

Like Jar Jar, Darth Rey was one of Dev's Sith Breaker apprentices, who turned her back on her master at the end of the first season. This sends her to the doorstep of the Landolorian (a mash-up of Lando Calrissian and Din Djarin) to hunt down Sig Greebling and his friends.

While Darth Rey swaps sides for Pieces of the Past's epic finale, the character eventually goes back to her villainous ways, jetting off on her own, and seemingly setting her up as the villain of a potential third Rebuild the Galaxy project.

Jedi Master Palpatine

Lucasfilm

Leading the Rebuild the Galaxy's multiversal version of the Jedi Council is (funnily enough) Jedi Master Palpatine. This is a take on the iconic Star Wars villain who never embraced the dark side of the Force and now leads the Jedi in the fight against Solitus.

Palpatine is called into action once again in Pieces of the Past, as Sig needs the help of the Jedi Council to bring down their new otherworldly foe.

Jedi Vader

Lucasfilm

Jedi Vader is another member of this new Jedi Council, appearing in an all white version of his signature Vader armor.

This take on the character gets the family reunion that he has always wanted in Pieces of the Past, crossing paths once again with his former lover, Padmé Amidala, and his two Force-sensitive children, Luke and Leia.

Jedi Dooku

Lucasfilm

Christopher Lee's fan-favorite Sith lord returns in Pieces of the Past as his Jedi multiversal variant, Jedi Dooku.

The character is yet another member of this universe's version of the Jedi Council, showing what would have happened if Dooku had never seen the allure of the dark side.

Jedi Jabba

Lucasfilm

Jedi Jabba the Hutt is one of the more hilarious Jedi takes on iconic Star Wars villains in Rebuild the Galaxy. He is exactly as he sounds, appearing in all his hulking slug-like glory but sporting a pair of green lightsabers.

He swings his sabers in the show's final battle against Solitus and his droid army, helping to distract the mechanical horde while Sig and Dev venture into Solitus' fortress to take on the new big bad.

General Grievous

Lucasfilm

The last member of the Rebuild the Galaxy's Jedi Council is General Grievous. Yes, the four saber-swinging Sepreatist cyborg is playing for the good guys in the new LEGO series.

He swears his sabers to the cause against Solitus alongside his fellow Jedi Council members, following the lead of Jedi Master Palpatine.

Greedo

Lucasfilm

Greedo makes another hilarious cameo in Pieces of the Past, after popping up ever so briefly in Season 1. This version of Greedo 'shot his shot first,' meaning he ended up with Princess Leia, not Han Solo (a villain in Season 1).

In Season 2's final episode, Greedo shows up, professing his love for Leia again by proposing to the Rebel general.

Kylo Ren

Lucasfilm

With characters like Rose Tico and Rey Skywalker popping up in some form or another in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past, it is no surprise that Kylo Ren also gets a moment in the twin suns.

The character appears in the show's final episode as a member of Ahsoka's strike team who shows up to the final fight with Solitus' troops, turning the tide of battle.

Zam Wessell

Lucasfilm

Zam Wessell (known by most fans as the bounty hunter who attempts to kill Padmé Amidala in Attack of the Clones) makes her grand return to the Star Wars universe in the new animated streaming show.

She is also among the pirate crew on Queen Amidala's ship.

The Other Big Antagonists In LEGO Star Wars: Pieces of the Past

Darth Dev

Lucasfilm

Serving as one of the leading characters of the Rebuild the Galaxy franchise, Darth Dev (voiced by MCU Spider-Man mainstay Tony Revolori) is the Sith Breaker of a brother to series hero Sig Greebling.

Dev once served as the primary villain of Rebuild the Galaxy Season 1, but has since started to let some light into his heart, coming together with his Force Builder brother, Sig, to take on the ruthless Solitius.

At first, he is reluctant to accept Sig as his brother, but by the end of the new season, Dev and his beloved "Siggy" are two peas in a star-faring pod.

Darth Jar Jar

Lucasfilm

After being nothing more than a popular meme among the Star Wars fandom for more than 20 years, Darth Jar Jar finally made his proper Star Wars debut in Season 1 of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.

He first emerges onto the scene as one of Darth Dev's otherworldly Sith apprentices, eventually breaking free of his master's binds, turning his back on Dev, and venturing out with his fellow apprentices to capture Sig on their own.

Darth Jar Jar got a bit of an upgrade in Pieces of the Past, sporting some spider-like droid legs after losing his bottom half in the show's first season.

Darth Revan

Lucasfilm

Darth Revan is one of those names that has floated about in the Star Wars ether for years, being the primary villain of the beloved Knights of the Old Republic video game.

He (or she) pops up in the new series alongside Darth Obi-Wan Kenobi, chasing Sig and the gang as they make their daring mistake from the Force Hold.

Darth Kit Fisto

Lucasfilm

Another of Darth Dev's apprentices to return for Pieces of the Past, Darth Kit Fisto is an evil Sith version of the classic Jedi hero from the Star Wars Prequels.

The Nautolan Sith Breaker stands alongside Darth Rey, Jar Jar, and several others against Sig and Dev as they attempt to take down Solitus. Eventually, though, even he allies himself with the pair of brothers to take down the interdimensional threat.

Darth Rose Tico

Lucasfilm

Introduced as a bombardier for the Resistance in The Last Jedi, Rose Tico breaks bad in the new LEGO series, returning to the franchise as Darth Rose Tico.

She is one of Darth Dev's jilted Sith underlings who is now harboring a vendetta for their former master. By Pieces of the Past's end, Rose has been set up as a potential villain for Season 3, joining the likes of Darth Rey and Darth Jar Jar.

Darth Nubs

Lucasfilm

Darth Nubs is an evil take on the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures hero of the same name. The blue-haired Pooch male is a man of few words, but shows his prowess on the battlefield, fighting alongside his fellow Sith Breakers in the battle against Solitus in the new animated series.

He, too, was once one of Darth Dev's apprentices, but that is no longer the case.

Darth Jyn Erso

Lucasfilm

After playing the hero in Star Wars: Rogue One, acquiring the plans for the Death Star, and ensuring the future of the Rebellion, Jyn Erso flips the villain switch for Pieces of the Past.

Dubbed Darth Jyn Erso, she appears in the show's first episode as the engineer behind the newest Death Star, where Sig and friends have been captured and brought to by the Landolorian.

Darth Jym the Jawa

Lucasfilm

Darth Jym the Jawa is another character present in the halls of the new Death Star in Pieces of the Past, standing alongside Darth Jyn Erso as she fires up the station's planet-killing laser.

Jym the Jawa is an original villain created by director Chris Buckley as a playable character for the Star Wars Table Top RPG in the early 2000s.

Jedi Cad Bane

Lucasfilm

Jedi Cad Bane is another Star Wars villain who takes on a more heroic bend in the new LEGO Star Wars series. He trades in his iconic brown robes and hate for a white version of the same get-up.

His role in the new series is largely a supporting one, arriving on the scene with any of the other Jedi Council members present for the show's epic multiversal battle.

Jedi IG-88

Lucasfilm

One of the last Jedi Council members of this newly formed galaxy is the Jedi IG-88.

In the canon Star Wars universe, IG-88 is one of the most feared bounty hunters across the galaxy, but in Pieces of the Past , he is fighting the Sith Breaker forces of Solitus with Sig and Dev.

Asajj Ventress

Lucasfilm

Asajj Ventress also appears in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in the new animated series, playing a small role in Pieces of the Past Episode 1.

Along with her 'Daysisters' (an otherworldly version of the Nightsisters), she chases after Dav on Dathomir following the events of Season 1, in several Force visions to open the series.

C-3PO

Lucasfilm

C-3PO makes his Star Wars comeback in Pieces of the Past, appearing as a villain to Sig and Dev Greebling. He is one of the evil droid pirate crews working under Pirate Queen Amidala.

After coming to the pirates for help, Sig and his friends are taken prisoner by 3PO and the rest of Amidala's crew and sentenced to death (via a hilarious joke at the expense of the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy).

R2-D2

Lucasfilm

Also standing alongside Pirate Queen Amidala in Pieces of the Past is R2-D2.

This plucky little astromech droid got a bit of an upgrade for his role as a member of Amidala's crew, threatening Sig and co. with a whole arsenal of guns hidden beneath his metallic outer shell.

Nien Nunb

Lucasfilm

Nien Nunb has been a fan-favorite Star Wars character for decades. The character first appeared as a Rebel pilot in the Original Trilogy and has appeared several other times in the franchise over the years.

He shows up here as an evil pirate working on Queen Amidala's crew, making the push to get Sig and his friends out over the Snoke Pit.

Darth Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lucasfilm

Darth Obi-Wan Kenobi is a Sith take on Ewan McGregor's much-celebrated Jedi Master. He sports glowing red eyes, a red saber, and dark robes, proving that he has given himself to the dark side.

He has a brief appearance in the series, arriving paired up with Darth Revan, chasing Sig out of the Force Hold.