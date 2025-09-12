Lucasfilm's latest Disney+ series just revealed Darth Maul's 2025 Star Wars return in an exciting new outfit. Star Wars' next streaming show, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past, will once again turn the beloved sci-fi canon on its head, bringing together dozens of characters from across the galaxy far, far away for an exciting mismatched adventure that shakes the franchise to its core.

As a part of this brick-based romp across the stars, several fan-favorite Star Wars character will make their grand returns to the franchise, including a few big-name villains from across the Lucasian mythos. One of these returning personalities will be the devious Darth Maul, who also happened to be a part of Rebuild the Galaxy's first season as well.

Disney+ confirmed Maul's return to the Star Wars galaxy in the latest Pieces of the Past trailer, revealing the character's new look for the hotly anticipated animated series.

Lucasfilm

The sneak peek at the new season revealed that Maul will wear a Hoth-based outfit for Pieces of the Past. This comes with a fur-lined hooded parka and cape, along with trekking pants made for trudging through the sub-zero terrain of the snow-capped planet.

Lucasfilm

This is unique for the character, as Maul (as far as we know) was never present on the snow-covered Star Wars locale in the canon Star Wars films.

Lucasfilm

As the trailer suggests, Maul will wear this bundled-up outfit for the entirety of the show's second season, even if he may be the only one ready for the cold.

Lucasfilm

This is a slightly different look than the traditional black Sith robes the character has been seen wearing in most of his canon Star Wars appearances.

Lucasfilm

Previously, in the Rebuild the Galaxy franchise, the dark side-using Dathomirian has been wearing clothes similar to those of Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Lucasfilm

In that film, Lando wears a bright yellow tunic with a large black collar and a black cape draped over his shoulders, a look that Maul cribbed from the first season of the LEGO Star Wars animated series.

Lucasfilm

Watch the full trailer below:

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past follows the story of a young force user, Sig Greebling (played by Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo), who is thrust on a galaxy-wide adventure to put the pieces of reality back together after accidentally blending multiple universes into the prime Star Wars timeline.

Pieces of the Past comes to Disney+ on Friday, September 19. It stars Matarazzo, Tony Revolori, Bobby Moynihan, and many others as a part of its brick-based cast.

How Will Darth Maul Factor Into LEGO Star Wars: Pieces of the Past?

Darth Maul is just one of many classic Star Wars characters set to play a role in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past.

In the first season, the Phanom Menace big bad was present (appearing in three of the four episodes), but he was not the primary threat hunting down Sig and his Jedi team.

Instead, he was a secondary antagonist, simply popping up among other Dark Side users in the series. The force working against Sig and his friends was the villainous Darth Dev and his many apprentices, who were on the hunt to take down the plucky, young Nerd Herder.

It would seem that in Season 2, Maul will play a similar role. Sure, he is there, and sure, he is evil, but he is not the main villain. That honor again will fall on the shoulders of Darth Dev and the newly introduced Darth Solitus.

Maul fans should not worry, though, as the character is set to lead his own series next year, getting all the spotlight in the upcoming Maul: Shadow Lord.