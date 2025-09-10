Disney+ Confirms 8 Star Wars Jedi Appearing In 2025 Show (Photos)

Star Wars is bringing back a dozen familiar Jedi for its upcoming Disney+ series, reigniting some excitement from a Galaxy Far, Far Away. Following the success of Andor earlier this year, the platform is ramping up its slate with both live-action and animated projects, giving fans plenty to anticipate. This new animated series promises to explore even more alternate versions of characters that its predecessor had so much fun doing in 2024.

Disney+ is set to unleash more intergalactic fun with LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, the four-part sequel to the hit LEGO Star Wars series.

Premiering September 19, 2025, the show is set to continue the chaotic adventures of Sig Greebling and friends, now facing a purple rift that pulls characters and objects into wild, unexpected mashups.

Fans can expect familiar faces, like Grogu (yes, Star Wars addressed the Baby Yoda nickname), Lando, and K-2SO, alongside a group of menacing new villains, including the sinister Solitus.

Following last year's original Rebuild the Galaxy, Pieces of the Past ramps up the stakes with a galaxy full of heroes, though many of them are far from heroic in the traditional sense.

Classic characters are flipped on their heads, with Sith versions of Jar Jar Binks, Jedi variants of Darth Vader, and other unlikely allies joining Sig on his mission to restore order.

Every Jedi in LEGO Star Wars: Pieces of the Past

Sig Greebling

Star Wars

Sig Greebling is the lead hero from the original LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, voiced by Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things), who kicks off the wild multiverse mix-up by accidentally yanking out a powerful Jedi artifact.

In Pieces of the Past, this Force-sensitive kid teams up with his brother Dev and Jedi Bob to battle a new threat, using his "Force Building" powers to snap the galaxy back into shape.

Bobarian Afol (Jedi Bob)

Star Wars

Jedi Bob, the quirky yellow-skinned minifig from the 2002 Attack of the Clones Republic Gunship set, made his animated debut in Rebuild the Galaxy as the wise (and slightly forgetful) guardian of the Jedi temple, voiced by Bobby Moynihan (SNL).

In Pieces of the Past, he mentors Sig while dodging cosmic chaos from his old master Solitus, blending old-school LEGO charm with lightsaber flips that show why fans have loved this obscure Jedi for over two decades.

Jedi Vader

Star Wars

Jedi Vader flips the script on the iconic Sith Lord from the original trilogy, appearing as a heroic white-armored Force-user in Rebuild the Galaxy's twisted universe, with Matt Sloan (a longtime Vader voice actor) bringing the iconic breathing.

In Pieces of the Past, he joins the unlikely Jedi squad to fend off dark threats, in the trailer he can be heard saying, "I find your abundance of faith... encouraging!"

Luke Skywalker

Luke Skywalker, voiced by Mark Hamill himself, gets a beach-bum podracer vibe in Rebuild the Galaxy's remixed world. In Pieces of the Past, he pops up as a special guest to help Sig navigate the chaos.

Jedi Master Palpatine

Star Wars

Jedi Master Palpatine turns the scheming Emperor from the prequels and originals into a wise light-side mentor in Rebuild the Galaxy, voiced by Trevor Devall.

In Pieces of the Past, this robed good guy leads the Uno-reversed group of Jedi for the greater good to defeat Solitus.

Jedi Dooku

Star Wars

Jedi Dooku reimagines the Sith Lord from Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith as a graceful light-side warrior in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy's upside-down universe.

In Pieces of the Past, he wields his curved-hilt lightsaber for good with his LEGO design oddly resembling Star Wars creator George Lucas.

Ahsoka Tano

Star Wars

Ahsoka Tano, the trailblazing ex-Jedi, recently spotlighted her live-action series, which is getting a Season 2, returns as a BrickHeadz version in Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past, voiced by Ashley Eckstein (her original animator).

Cal Kestis

Star Wars

Cal Kestis, the scrappy Jedi survivor from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor video games, leaps from consoles to his Disney+ debut in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past, voiced by Cameron Monaghan.

In this non-canon, brick-tastic twist, the red-haired rebel joins the mayhem, wielding his blue lightsaber, even popping up on the poster alongside Ahsoka Tano and Grogu.

Bonuses: New Force-Users In 'Pieces of the Past'

Jedi Cad Bane

Star Wars

Jedi Cad Bane transforms the ruthless bounty hunter from The Clone Wars and The Book of Boba Fett into a sharp-shooting light-side ally in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, voiced by Corey Burton.

In Pieces of the Past, he swaps bounties for Jedi duties, zapping foes with cowboy cool and a lightsaber. While this story isn't part of the main Star Wars lore, in canon, it was recently revealed that Cad is a father.

Jedi Jannah

Star Wars

Jedi Jannah transforms the fierce Resistance warrior from The Rise of Skywalker into a lightsaber-swinging Jedi in Rebuild the Galaxy, voiced by Naomi Ackie (her live-action self).

Jedi Jabba

Star Wars

Jedi Jabba, who nearly got his own movie, flips the slimy crime boss from a villain into a wise, wobbly Light Side master in Rebuild the Galaxy, voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson.

Who'd have thought the galaxy's greediest gangster could become such a jolly Jedi?

Jedi IG-88

Star Wars

Jedi IG-88 converts the assassin droid bounty hunter from The Empire Strikes Back into a golden-armored light-side warrior in Rebuild the Galaxy.

Jedi Lobot

Star Wars

Jedi Lobot upgrades the cyborg admin from The Empire Strikes Back into a tech-savvy Jedi in Rebuild the Galaxy's remixed world.

From Cloud City sidekick to lightsaber sage, Lobot's brainy bravery will be adding a spark to one of the silliest Jedi squads ever.