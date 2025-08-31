From crossguard sabers to lightsaber whips, new lightsabers are nothing new for that galaxy far, far away. But Star Wars latest project is breaking new ground with the first-ever villain to wield a purple lightsaber.

A new trailer and poster for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past, a continuation of the 2024's Rebuild the Galaxy on Disney+, revealed a new villain named Solitus. But what truly sets this antagonist apart is that he's the first on-screen Star Wars villain to wield a purple lightsaber, a color typically exclusive to the Jedi.

LEGO

Voiced by Dan Stevens, the mysterious Solitus shares a history with Jedi Bob (Bobby Moynihan) as his former Jedi Master, which may have something to do with his saber's purple hue. Furthermore, the design of Solitus' lightsaber is unique in that it's actually two purple blades connected by a chain.

LEGO

Still, Solitus isn't the only villain swinging Mace Windu's signature color in Pieces of the Past. The latest trailer for the next chapter of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy confirmed Knights of the Old Republic villain Darth Revan (in his first TV appearance) will also appear and with a purple saber in hand.

LEGO

While Solitus' weapon will be a first for on-screen Star Wars baddies when LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past debuts September 19 on Disney+ (and with The Mandalorian's Grogu?), he's not the first antagonist to make a fresh choice. Other Star Wars villains have turned heads with their own noteable and distinctive lightsaber colors.

6 Star Wars Villains With Unique Lightsabers and Colors

Darth Traya

Lucasfilm

Known from the Knights of the Old Republic II, Darth Traya didn't just wield two lightsabers, she had three; and if that wasn't distinct enough, they floated around her simultaneously.

Mara Jade

Lucasfilm

Before she joined the light side of the Force and married Luke Skywalker in Legends, Mara Jade served Emperor Palpatine armed with a magenta-colored lightsaber.

Baylan Skoll

Lucasfilm

One of the newer on-screen additions to that galaxy far, far away, Baylan Skoll was introduced in Ahsoka. Played by the late Ray Stevenson, he possessed a unique orange-tinted blade, a reflection of how he seemingly straddled the dark and the light. (Check out the change Ray Stevenson made to Baylan's lightsaber here!)

Shin Hati

Lucasfilm

Baylan Skoll's apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) also wielded an orange blade during Season 1 of Ahsoka and whose path forward is one of the mysteries surrounding Ahsoka Season 2.

General Grievous

Lucasfilm

While not Force-sensitive, the cyberkinetic General Grievous mastered lightsaber combat and fought with sabers (typically blue and green) that he collected as trophies from fallen Jedi.

Pong Krell

Lucasfilm

A Jedi Master from The Clone Wars who foresaw the end of the Jedi Order, Krell secretely turned to the dark side and was willing to sacrifice the clones to undermine the Republic. Armed with two double-bladed lightsabers that folded in the middle, the four-armed Besalisk spun his green and blue blades like a buzz saw.