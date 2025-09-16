Disney+ Announces Binge Release for Next Star Wars Show

Star Wars' next new show is opting for a binge release on Disney+. In recent years, Lucasfilm and other Disney-owned studios have kept subscribers guessing with release models for various shows and projects, and for the brand's latest four-part sequel series, Star Wars isn't looking to make fans wait.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past, the upcoming sequel to 2024's animated LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, is dropping all four of its installments on Disney+ on the same day, which is Friday, September 19, 2025.

Following up on events of the first season, Rebuild the Galaxy is a multiversal Star Wars story about young nerf herder, Sig Greebling (played by Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo), who struggles to piece the galaxy back together after changing the course of intergalactic history. The 2025 sequel will also feature new and familiar Star Wars characters, including the purple lightsaber-wielding Darth Solitus, voiced by Dan Stevens, Darth Jar Jar, more.

While LEGO Star Wars: Pieces of the Past follows a similar release format as the 2024 original, the project's binge drop is yet another instance of Star Wars fluid release strategy when it comes to streaming. It's also indicative of how Lucasfilm may be planning to release its upcoming slate of Disney+ series in the coming months.

What Other Star Wars Disney+ Shows Will Be a Binge Release?

Star Wars Visions Season 3

Season 3 of Star Wars Visions, Lucasfilm's collection of anime short films set in or inspired by the Star Wars Universe, is also confirmed to follow a binge release model. All nine episodes of Visions will be dropping on Disney+ on October 29, following the precedent set by Visions Seasons 1 and 2 (check out Star Wars and Marvel Studios upcoming Disney+ slate here!)

While not all of Star Wars' animated projects have followed this release pattern, it is worth noting that Lucasfilm has largely opted for a same-day drop for its standalone animated shows.

Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi

At Star Wars Celebration 2025, Lucasfilm announced a new spin-off series of Star Wars Visions titled Star Wars: Visions Presents. The first of this new series is The Ninth Jedi, which is based on an episode of 2021's Star Wars: Visions and will continue in Visions Volume 3 before the spin-off debuts in 2026.

Since Star Wars Visions has a history of dropping all its episodes simultaneously, The Ninth Jedi is expected to follow suit when Star Wars: Visions Presents premieres next year.

Ahsoka Season 2

One of the most anticipated Star Wars series on Lucasfilm's Disney+ slate is the second season of 2023's Ahsoka. In addition to the many mysteries surrounding the show's next chapter is how it will be release on the platform.

For Season 1, Disney+ premiered the series' first two episodes on the same day before adopting a weekly release. Lucasfilm did the same with Star Wars: Skeleton Crew in late 2024. While that week-to-week cadence is likely the most strategic format for audience engagement, the Ahsoka Season 1 finale suffered from weak viewership. Therefore, it's possible that Star Wars and Disney+ may be open to experimenting with the release of Ahsoka's second season.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord

Another Lucasfilm Animation series coming to Disney+ in 2026 is Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, a spin-off of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and focused on former Sith lord Maul during the reign of the Galactic Empire.

Since Lucasfilm has yet to reveal Shadow Lord's number of episodes, predicting its release model is tough. However, Shadow Lord may follow the same format as Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, which alternated between multiple episodes released on the same day and a weekly release, depending on the episodes and their events.