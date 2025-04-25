Star Wars announced three new sequels coming to the galaxy far, far away in 2025.

After 2024 was a year of new ideas for the beloved sci-fi brand (with the likes of Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte hitting Disney+), Star Wars will spend much of 2025 releasing follow-ups to several titles from over the last couple of years.

Some of these were first announced at April's Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Japan, a bi-annual fan event where the Star Wars powers that be come together to unveil the latest titles coming to the Lucasian canon.

Every Star Wars Sequel Coming in 2025

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld

The latest entry into the Star Wars Tales franchise is the upcoming Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld.

This animated series centers on different specific verticals of the galaxy far, far away, having previously tackled the Jedi and the Empire (in 2023 and 2024).

Tales of the Underworld will take audiences behind the veil of high-stakes crimes in the Star Wars universe, focusing on a couple of scoundrel-type characters from the franchise as they navigate the series' worst 'scum and villainy.'

The six-part series will debut on Disney+ on Sunday, May 4 (aka May the Fourth), and will tell the tales of fan-favorite animated characters Cad Bane as Asajj Ventress. A new Jedi-hunting Inquisitor is also set to appear in the show, marking the 16th in franchise history.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past

Lucasfilm is set to drop back into its more brick-based fare later this year with the release of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past.

Pieces of the Past is a direct follow-up to last year's LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, which tackled some exciting Star Wars what if's thanks to the discovery of a mysterious artifact known as The Cornerstone that jumbled up the Star Wars universe into this unique mix-matched version of the franchise.

Pieces of the Past is a sequel to this story, picking up on the show's cliffhanger ending for four more episodes in this LEGO Star Wars epic.

It was first unveiled at this year's Star Wars Celebration event and is set for a Disney+ debut this September.

Star Wars Visions Season 3

While more Star Wars Visions would be an exciting prospect for fans, what the franchise is doing with Visions Season 3 specifically will be a cause for celebration.

Much of the out-of-canon anthology series will once again feature original stories made by Japanese animation studios (read about the best Star Wars: Visions episodes here); however, several episodes this time around will be full-on sequels to past episodes.

Three of this batch of new stories will pick up the story of others from Season 1. This effort will include The Duel: Payback (a sequel to The Duel), The Lost Ones (a sequel to The Village Bride), and The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope (a sequel to The Ninth Jedi).

These new Star Wars: Visions stories will come to Disney+ on October 29, 2025.

Bonus: Star Wars Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi

This next Star Wars sequel is a bonus, but is exciting nonetheless. The star-faring franchise will keep the sequel train going into 2026 with the release of Star Wars Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi.

This special Visions spin-off series was announced as a first-of-its-kind for the franchise, building out a full story from anime studio Production IG's Season 1 episode, The Ninth Jedi.

Not much information about the limited series has been announced yet; however, it is expected to be released sometime in 2026. It will pick up on the story from the first Ninth Jedi episode and its upcoming Child of Hope sequel, set to debut in Visions Season 3.