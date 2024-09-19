Disney+ just slyly dropped one of the best Star Wars shows of year.

Right now many are probably still caught up on The Acolyte, which was only just canceled (but will be getting a continuation of sorts).

Needless to say, the quality of the show didn't land with many audiences––with a large handful of them being pretty loud about it.

Though, The Acolyte isn't the only series that has released under the Star Wars brand in 2024. There's been both The Bad Batch and Tales From the Empire, both of which were praised by fans.

The best one, however, may be the one fans least expect.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Is a Fantastic Time

Star Wars

The biggest Star Wars surprise of the year is LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, and it's absolutely worth watching.

The series explores a massive alternate scenario: what if everything fans knew about the Star Wars world was different? Because that's exactly what happens when one of the building blocks of this LEGO world is removed, leading to the movie's characters being thrust into the unknown.

This includes the wild ideas of Jedi Vader, General Akbar clone troopers, beach bum Luke Skywalker, Darth Rey, and more. The most insane addition is how Lucasfilm allowed the project to include a fully realized Darth Jar Jar Binks––the subject of countless memes, now a reality.

Rebuild the Galaxy perfectly plays on everything Star Wars fans think they know, and proceeds to subvert those expectations in fun, unexpected ways.

It helps that not only does Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo lead the cast as Sig Greebling, but it's a type of character the galaxy hasn't seen: a Star Wars fan. This brings a unique meta lens to the movie's story, which has never been seen before in the series.

What's more, despite this basically being a Multiverse story, the project really makes fun of the whole concept. So, those fed up with that particular narrative device will find plenty to laugh about here.

The themes at play are also fitting for the franchise as a whole, reminding audiences that everyone is special, even if one can't see it immediately.

As for the animation, it may not be LEGO Movie quality, but it is really well done and endlessly charming.

Now, don't expect a super serious drama from this limited series. Rebuild the Galaxy is a fun romp, and it knows it.

Like previous Star Wars LEGO specials, this one also isn't canon, so there's no need to get caught up in arguments about what makes sense or what doesn't line up where. It's simply all for fun, and maybe that's just what the Star Wars franchise needs right now.

Rebuild the Galaxy is a true treat for fans of Star Wars. It was clearly made by a team who has a deep love for the franchise, flaws at all.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is now streaming on Disney+.