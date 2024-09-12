After cancelling one prequel project, Star Wars just revealed the release date for another, The Acolyte: Wayseeker.

Following a disappointing Disney+ run, Star Wars opted to cancel The Acolyte, Lucasfilm's first live-action High Republic series set a century before The Phantom Menace.

But Lucasfilm is not done with this story, or its prequel storytelling, just yet.

Star Wars

First announced at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, Lucasfilm's next High Republic novel, The Acolyte: Wayseeker, releases on May 6, 2025, despite the series it is based on already being cancelled.

Written by Justina Ireland, Star Wars confirmed The Acoylte: Wayseeker explores Vernestra Rwoh’s life 20 years before the events of the Disney+ series.

But the book's description (shared via Penguin Random House) goes even further, sharing how Jedi Master Indara, portrayed in The Acolyte by Carrie-Ann Moss, requests Rhow's (Rebecca Henderson) help for a Coruscant mission, resulting in the former prodigy wrestling with the messy relationship between Jedi business, politics, and the Republic.

While Disney Star Wars cancelled The Acolyte in August, it is interesting to note that Wayseeker's cover features the series' live-action stars, specifically Rebecca Henderson as Vernestra and Carrie Ann-Moss as Master Indara.

Will Wayseeker Answer Fan Questions About The Acolyte?

Even though Henderson's Rwoh was not the star of Leslye Headland's The Acolyte, the series showcased her efforts to cover up the Jedi deaths, her concern with politics, and the fact Manny Jacinto's Sith-like Qimir was her former but fallen padawan.

This is one of the many storylines The Acolyte introduced but didn't resolve before its cancelation, leading fans to hope answers would be provided in print.

Therefore, the fact that Wayseeker is a prequel to the show, not a sequel, is a little frustrating.

Still, since the new novel's synopsis hints at Vernestra's moral struggles and issues with politics, perhaps those answers will be proved in retrospect and shed new light on her decisions in The Acolyte.

In addition, along with the presence of Master Indara, Vernestra's relationship with Qimir may be further explored since the book is only set two decades before the streaming series.

If so, featuring The Acolyte's live-action cast on the book's cover may work to Lucasfilm's advantage as fans are eager for answers from the show, regardless of whether they want it to continue.

Star Wars fans will find out when The Acolyte: Wayseeker arrives on May 6, 2025.