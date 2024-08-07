A new rumor suggests Star Wars fans may never see The Acolyte Season 2.

Episode 8 of Lucasfilm's live-action High Republic series may have closed the book on Mae and Osha's history with the Jedi and Master Sol. Still, it hinted at a wider story involving Darth Plagueis, Master Yoda, and Vernestra Rwoh's history with Qimir.

However, due to The Acolyte's poor reception and record-low score on Rotten Tomatoes, there were concerns that the show's now-canon plot threads would never fully be realized.

The Acolyte's Discouraging Season 2 Rumor

Star Wars

Less than a month after The Acolyte Episode 8 dropped on Disney+, Star Wars audiences received their first unofficial update about the show's prospects.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Kristian Harloff shared, "There's no world where it's '[The Acolyte]' is getting a Season 2:"

"I don't know how true it is... but, I heard, about '[The] Acolyte,' there's no world where it's getting a Season 2."

Granted, this report isn't official. Harloff relayed the information from "somebody that said they heard from somebody pretty close inside" and warned fans to take the news "with a grain of salt:"

"I heard from somebody that said they heard from somebody pretty close inside... Someone who knows somebody who knows somebody... So, take it with a grain of salt. But from what I heard from this particular person is that there's no world where 'Acolyte' gets a Season 2..."

Still, it indicates that the in-house conversation concerning The Acolyte is less than encouraging and supports speculation that Season 2 isn't moving forward.

The Acolyte's Former Future

It is unknown whether The Acolyte has any hope of continuing, especially in the wake of intense fan criticism.

But there is some evidence that Lucasfilm originally intended for The Acolyte to continue with a second season.

For instance, showrunner and creator Leslye Headland previously told Nerdist that Season 2 "conversations" took place, but "I don't know when that decision will be made."

She also shared (via Collider) that she pitched The Acolyte as a multi-season show and explained "conflicts that I see happening, specifically in the second season," to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy:

"We could make it pretty quickly. We definitely have a timeline. I have a lot of ideas, and again, a lot of it was stuff that I told Kathleen (Kennedy) early on, in terms of where I would like the season to go, and the conflicts that I see happening, specifically in the second season."

Star Wars fans' problem is whether they will ever learn of the divisive series' true fate after its Season 1 run.

This is due to Lucasfilm's commitment problem when it comes to following through with announced projects and confirming whether others are truly canceled, such as in the case of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' Star Wars film, Rian Johnson's Star Wars trilogy, and Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2.

Unless Star Wars changes course and confirms its intentions for The Acolyte, the conversation about whether it will continue could linger for years.

But if it's true that "there's no world" where The Acolyte gains a second season, it's expected that rumors, leaks, and reports like Kristian Harloff's will only continue.

The Acolyte is streaming on Disney+.

