Disney+'s The Acolyte found itself the center of controversy once again, this time in regards to the popular prequel trilogy Jedi, Ki-Adi-Mundi.

Following the release of The Acolyte Episode 3, many fans claimed that the show disrespected the established lore of Star Wars due to the birthing process of Mae and Osha.

Many have also criticized the show for several other reasons, such as the writing, pacing, and direction.

Why Are Fans Mad at Ki-Adi-Mundi's Treatment in The Acolyte?

Star Wars

The Acolyte Episode 3 featured a surprise cameo appearance from Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi, who also was a part of the prequel trilogy and The Clone Wars as a master on the Jedi Council.

While many usually applaud the use of a good cameo, The Acolyte's attempt at it sent a large portion of the fanbase into a frenzy, with all kinds of claims being thrown out at the showrunners for "ruining" Star Wars canon.

For example, many pointed out that Ki-Adi-Mundi's involvement in the matters of Mae completely broke canon since, in The Phantom Menace, Ki-Adi-Mundi openly stated that "the Sith [had] been extinct for a millennia."

While it has not been confirmed that the mysterious dark side user is a Sith, many believe it is rather odd that Ki-Adi-Mundi would not bring him up to the Jedi Council in The Phantom Menace when Darth Maul made his presence known.

Some are also upset at the inclusion of Ki-Adi-Mundi in general since, in Legends, he was born way after the events of The Acolyte took place.

It is also worth noting that, in Legends, Cereans (which is the species of Ki-Adi-Mundi), only have a lifespan of roughly 50-100 years.

However, these facts about the age of Cereans are only in Legends, as it has never been confirmed in canon what their average lifespans are.

As for his knowledge of the dark side user, it of course has not been revealed why he would not tell the Jedi in The Phantom Menace.

After all, one of the main points of the prequels was to show how ignorant and prideful the Jedi were at that point in the timeline, which could explain why he never mentioned anything.

Episode 4 of The Acolyte is available to stream on Disney+, and new episodes of the show are released on the platform every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

