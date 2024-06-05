Episodes 1 and 2 of Disney+’s The Acolyte, the first Lucasfilm live-action project set in The High Republic, are out, and they confirm who the titular Sith Apprentice is.

The show takes place 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace and towards the end of the High Republic. That particular era is known to be an extended period of peace in the galaxy, with the Sith all but forgotten.

In fact, the first Sith spotted in hundreds of years is Darth Maul in Episode 1—but that doesn't mean they were ever completely gone.

Who Is The Acolyte in New Star Wars Disney+ Show?

Star Wars

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Acolyte.

By the end of Episode 1 of The Acolyte, fans know exactly who the title is referring to: Amandla Stenberg’s Mae.

That’s not to be confused with Osha, her twin sister, who happens to be an ex-member of the Jedi Order.

Both thought the other had died when they were children, and a fire destroyed their home. This led to Osha being rescued by the Jedi and taken back to Coruscant.

Mae wasn't so lucky, as she was believed to be dead. The events that followed haven't been revealed, but audiences know at some point, she ends up falling into the hands of the Sith.

As for how fans know that Mae is the Acolyte, the mystery Sith Lord basically says so in his closing speech to her at the end of the show’s first episode.

To be exact, this is what he says:

“The Jedi live in a dream. A dream they believe everyone shares. If you attack a Jedi with a weapon, you will fail. Steel or laser are no threat to them. But an Acolyte... An Acolyte kills without a weapon. An Acolyte... kills the dream."

One could argue that Mae isn’t quite the Acolyte until she successfully kills a Jedi without a weapon, which she has not yet done. But it’s clear that she’s the intended subject of the title.

But is There More to The Acolyte Namesake?

Sure, Amandla Stenberg's Mae is a clear fit for the titular Acolyte in question, but it might not be that simple.

For one, there’s the existence of Manny Jacinto’s Qimir, who obviously knows of this mystery Sith Lord. However, his true relation to him and his circumstances with Mae are unclear.

There’s always the chance he might be another Acolyte—though that would go against The Sith’s Rule of Two (which is exactly what it sounds like, they tend to only have two active at a time). Theories from fans are already predicting Qimir may secretly be the mystery masked Sith himself.

Needless to say, there are lots of questions regarding his role in the whole situation that need answering.

Also, there’s no telling if Mae will continue with her training now that she knows her sister Osha is alive.

The Acolyte is now streaming on Disney+.

