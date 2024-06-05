The Acolyte brings plenty of familiar faces into the galaxy far, far, away led by actors from Squid Game, His Dark Materials, and The Matrix.

The new Star Wars Disney+ series is set at the end of the High Republic era, showcasing a thriving Jedi community that gets disrupted by the looming presence of the Dark Side.

The Acolyte premiered on Disney+ on June 4.

The Main Cast of The Acolyte: Every Actor & Character

Amandla Stenberg - Osha/Mae

Amandla Stenberg

Not only is Amandla Stenberg entering the world of Star Wars, but she also plays two characters in The Acolyte: twin sisters Osha and Mae Asineya.

Osha is Master Sol's former Padawan who left the Jedi order and ultimately became a mechanic. She reunites with her former master after a tragedy, leading to an investigation that unpacks her traumatic past.

Mae is out for revenge against the four Jedi Knights whom she thinks killed her sister many years ago. She is strong with the Force and is being trained by something far more sinister.

Stenberg has credits in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Hunger Games, and Everything, Everything.

Lee Jung-jae - Master Sol

Lee Jung-jae

Lee Jung-jae stars as Master Sol, a well-respected Jedi Master within the Order, Osha's former master, and Jecki's current one.

As wise as he is, the fact that Osha is accused of murdering Master Indara makes him vulnerable throughout the whole ordeal. Still, Sol proves that he can stand his ground from dangerous enemies like Mae and her mysterious master.

Lee Jung-jae's most recognizable role is playing Seong Gi-hun in Netflix's Squid Game. The actor can also be seen in Hunt, New World, and The Face Reader.

Carrie-Anne Moss - Master Indara

Carrie-Anne Moss

Master Indara (played by Carrie-Anne Moss) is a powerful and wise Jedi Master who is being targeted by Mae due to her past actions. She is also a skilled fighter.

Indara's compassion for others ultimately led to her downfall.

The Matrix fans may recognize Carrie-Anne Moss for her role as Trinity in the movie franchise. The actress also starred in Memento, Jessica Jones, and Humans.

Dafne Keen - Jecki Lon

Dafne Keen

Dafne Keen joins the galaxy far, far, away in The Acolyte as Master Sol's Padawan, Jecki Lon.

Jecki is a strong-willed Padawan who uses her innate skills to unpack the mystery behind Master Indara's death and Mae's arrival. She is a skilled fighter and master strategist.

While she plays by the book sometimes, Jecki proves that she can use her wit to gain advantage during missions.

Keen previously appeared as X-23 in Logan, Lyra in His Dark Materials, and Ana in The Refugees.

Rebecca Henderson - Vernestra Rwoh

Rebecca Henderson

Rebecca Henderson plays Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh, a high-ranking member of the Order who guides Master Sol in his mission to capture Mae and find out the identity of her master.

Vernestra Rwoh is a fan-favorite character from the High Republic books. Some of her memorable moments include being involved in the fall of the Starlight Beacon and becoming a Wayseeker.

Vernestra is also known for wielding a one-of-a-kind lightsaber that can turn into a whip during battle.

Henderson previously appeared as Lizzy in Russian Doll, Catherine McCaw in Inventing Anna, and Goldberg in Westworld.

Charlie Barnett - Yord Fandar

Charlie Barnett

Charlie Barnett is part of the show's strong cast as Jedi Master Yord Fandar.

Yord is a play-by-the-rules kind of Jedi who ends up clouding his judgment during missions.

He initially clashes with Master Sol about bringing Osha along on the quest to find the real culprit behind Master Indara's death.

Yord wields a yellow lightsaber and is an expert fighter.

Arrowverse fans may recognize Barnett for playing John Diggle Jr. in Arrow. The actor also appeared in Russian Doll, Ordinary Joe, and Last Weekend.

Manny Jacinto - Qimir

Manny Jacinto

Manny Jacinto joins the Star Wars universe as Qimir.

In Episode 2, Qimir is introduced as one of Mae's allies in Olega who gives her supplies to achieve her revenge tour against the Jedi who wronged her.

Manny Jacinto is best known for playing Jason Mendoza in all four seasons of The Good Place. The actor also has credits in Nine Perfect Strangers, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Romeo Section.

Joonas Suotamo - Kelnacca

Joonas Suotamo

Joonas Suotamo is back to play a Force-sensitive wookie and Jedi Master named Kelnacca.

Kelnacca appears at the tail-end of Episode 2 as he protects his home in Khofar from smugglers. He is also one of Mae's targets.

Soutamo returns to Star Wars after playing Chewbacca in the Sequel Trilogy.

The actor, who is a former professional basketball player, also appeared in four episodes of Willow.

Jodie Turner-Smith - Mother Aniseya

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith plays Mother Asineya, a mysterious character who has ties to Osha and Mae.

Mother Asineya is revealed to be the leader of a coven of witches who appear to be pulling the strings from behind in the greater conflict.

Turner-Smith is best known for her roles in Sex Education, The Last Ship, and Anne Boleyn.

Anthony J. Abraham - Fillik

Anthony J. Abraham

Anthony J. Abraham stars as Fillik, Osha's friend and co-mechanic who appears in the early moments of Episode 1.

Abraham's major credits include Black Cake and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

Dan Milne - Restrained Convict

Dan Milne

Dan Milne enters the galaxy far, far, away as a restrained convict who encounters (and betrays) Osha in The Acolyte Episode 1.

When Osha meets him in a prison transport, the convict is being consumed by a parasite.

Milne can be seen in Never Here, Widow's Walk, and The Longest Game.

Thara Schöön - Tasi Lowa

Thara Schöön

Thara Schöön is part of Episode 1's cast as Tasi Lowa, Yord's padawan who helps him arrest Osha during the early moments of the series.

The Acolyte is Schöön's first major small-screen credit.

Leah Brady - Little Mae

Leah Brady

Portraying the younger version of Mae in The Acolyte is Leah Brady.

Mae's younger version appears in visions and flashbacks to confuse Osha.

Leah Brady is known for her roles in Violent Night, The Umbrella Academy, and The Love Club.

Lauren Brady - Little Osha

Lauren Brady

Lauren Brady joins the cast of The Acolyte as the young version of Osha.

Lauren Brady, who is Leah's twin sister, has credits in Midnight at the Paradise, Wake, and Strangers.

Archie Singh Swali - Olega Urchin

Archie Singh Swali

Young Indian actor Archie Singh Swali appears in a minor role in The Acolyte Episode 2, portraying a local from Olega who helps Mae infiltrate a Jedi Temple housing Master Tobin.

The Acolyte is Swali's first major acting credit.

Dean Charles-Chapman - Torbin

Dean Charles-Chapman

Dean Charles-Chapman plays Master Torbin, a Jedi Master who is in a deep state of meditation and Mae's key target in Olega. It is made clear in Episode 2 that Torbin and Mae have a history.

Master Torbin hasn't spoken to anyone in over 10 years due to his haunting past.

Charles-Chapman's notable credits include 1917, Game of Thrones, and The Walk-In.

Nick Court - Olega Master

Nick Court

Nick Court guest stars in Episode 2 as the Jedi Master in Olega who debriefs Master Sol and the others about Mae's attempted murder against Master Torbin.

Court is known for his roles in The Last Ship, 300: Rise of an Empire, and Injustice.

Ed Kear - Olega Padawan

Ed Kear

Ed Kear appears in Episode 2 as a padawan who helps Master Sol and Yord catch Qimir and get his confession about Mae's murder spree.

Kear can be seen in The Batman, Ghosts, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.

