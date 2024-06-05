The mystery deepens as Mae's rampant killings continue in The Acolyte Episode 2.

The second installment of the new Star Wars Disney+ series sees Master Sol and his team go to Olega to try and capture Mae so that she can answer for her crimes against the Jedi.

Every Main Actor & Character in The Acolyte Episode 2

Amandla Stenberg - Osha/Mae

Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg returns to play two characters, leading the cast of The Acolyte as Osha and Mae.

Osha reunites with her former master, Sol, in Episode 2 as the pair share a bond while on their way to Olega to confront May.

At the center of May's revenge plot in the latest episode revolves around targeting (and killing) Master Torbin due to a crime he committed in the past that is tied to her.

Stenberg has credits in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Hunger Games, and Everything, Everything.

Lee Jung-jae - Master Sol

Lee Jung-jae

Lee Jung-jae reprises his role as Master Sol, Osha's former master and Jeki's current master who leads the investigation behind Mae's sudden reemergence.

Master Sol keeps the team together during the mission, believing that Osha is poised to play an important part in capturing Mae on Olega.

Lee Jung-jae is best known for his roles in Netflix's Squid Game, Hunt, New World, and The Face Reader.

Dafne Keen - Jecki Lon

Dafne Keen

Dafne Keen is back as Jecki Lon, Master Sol's current Padawan who is well-versed in her training and uses it to her advantage during missions.

In Episode 2, Jecki works alongside her master, Osha, and Yord to catch Mae and discover why she has been targeting certain Jedi Masters.

Keen previously appeared in Logan, His Dark Materials, and The Refugees.

Rebecca Henderson - Vernestra Rwoh

Rebecca Henderson

Rebecca Henderson appears as Vernestra Rwoh in hologram form in Episode 2 as she advises Sol on the steps needed to be taken after the reveal that Mae is alive and is seemingly trained by an outsider.

Henderson can be seen as Lizzy in Russian Doll, Catherine McCaw in Inventing Anna, and Goldberg in Westworld.

Charlie Barnett - Yord Fandar

Charlie Barnett

Yord Fandar (played by Charlie Barnett) is a Jedi master concerned about Master Sol working alongside Osha to catch Mae (Osha's twin sister).

Yord believes that Osha is in cahoots with her twin, noting that Mae does not have what it takes to defeat and even kill a Jedi Master as skilled as Master Indara.

Master Sol reminds Yord not to let fear affect his judgment of the situation.

Barnett is popular with Arrowverse fans after portraying John Diggle Jr. in Arrow. The actor also starred in Russian Doll, Ordinary Joe, and Last Weekend.

Manny Jacinto - Qimir

Manny Jacinto

Manny Jacinto joins the Star Wars universe as Qimir.

In Episode 2, Qimir is introduced as one of Mae's allies on Olega who gives her supplies to achieve her revenge tour against the Jedi who wronged her.

Manny Jacinto's most famous role is playing Jason Mendoza in all four seasons of The Good Place. The actor also has credits in Nine Perfect Strangers, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Romeo Section.

Leah Brady - Little Mae

Leah Brady'

Leah Brady returns to play the young version of Mae in Episode 2.

Little Mae appears in a vision to Osha to distract her while in pursuit of the older Mae on Olega.

Leah Brady appeared in Violent Night, The Umbrella Academy, and The Love Club.

Archie Singh Swali - Olega Urchin

Archie Singh Swali

Young Indian actor Archie Singh Swali appears in a minor role in The Acolyte Episode 2, portraying a local from Olega who helps Mae infiltrate a Jedi Temple housing Master Tobin.

The Acolyte is Swali's first major acting credit.

Dean Charles-Chapman - Torbin

Dean Charles-Chapman

Dean Charles-Chapman plays Master Torbin, a Jedi Master seen in a deep state of meditation who is Mae's key target on Olega. It is made clear in Episode 2 that Torbin and Mae have a history.

Master Torbin hasn't spoken to anyone in over 10 years due to his haunting past.

Charles-Chapman's notable credits include 1917, Game of Thrones, and The Walk-In.

Nick Court - Olega Master

Nick Court

Nick Court guest stars in Episode 2 as the Jedi Master on Olega who debriefs Master Sol and the others about Mae's attempted murder against Master Torbin.

Court is known for his roles in The Last Ship, 300: Rise of an Empire, and Injustice.

Ed Kear - Olega Padawan

Ed Kear

Ed Kear appears in Episode 2 as a padawan who helps Master Sol and Yord catch Qimir and get his confession about Mae's murder spree.

Kear can be seen in The Batman, Ghosts, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Joonas Suotamo - Kelnacca

Joonas Suotamo

Joonas Suotamo is back to play a Force-sensitive wookie and Jedi Master named Kelnacca.

Kelnacca appears at the tail-end of Episode 2 as he protects his home in Khofar from smugglers. He is also one of Mae's targets.

Soutamo returns to Star Wars after playing Chewbacca in the Sequel Trilogy. Following a professional basketball career, he also appeared in four episodes of Willow.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.

Read more about The Acolyte on The Direct:

Squid Game Star’s Acolyte Character Explained: Who Is Master Sol?

The Acolyte: Who Is Carrie-Anne Moss Playing? New Character Details Revealed

Disney+'s Star Wars: The Acolyte Will Have Record-Breaking Jedi Cast