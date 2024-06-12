The Acolyte Episode 3 features Jodie Turner-Smith's Star Wars debut as Mother Aniseya.

Episode 3 of Star Wars' newest Disney+ series dives deep into the origins of Osha and Mae, the coven of witches led by Turner-Smith's Mother Aniseya, and how Master Sol meets Osha for the first time.

The Acolyte Episode 3 premiered on Disney+ on June 11.

Every Main Cast Member of The Acolyte Episode 3

Jodie Turner-Smith - Mother Aniseya

Jodie Turner-Smith appears as Mother Aniseya, Osha and Mae's mother and the leader of the coven of witches on Brendok who uses the Force (they named it The Thread).

Mother Aniseya, alongside the other witches, has a vow to keep Osha and Mae's existence a secret from the Jedi and the rest of the galaxy.

She also reveals that Osha and Mae had no father, indicating they were created through the Force.

Turner-Smith is best known for her role as Sgt. Azima Kandie in The Last Ship. The actress also appeared in Sex Education and Anne Boleyn.

Leah Brady - Little Mae

As Amandla Stenberg takes a backseat in Episode 3, her character's younger versions are front and center in the new episode.

Leah Brady stars as the young version of Mae Aniseya in "Destiny," showcasing more of her ruthless ways as a child and her chosen path to becoming a witch.

Mae successfully participated in the Ascension, a ceremony that converts a person into a full-blown witch.

Episode 3 also revealed how Mae's drastic actions of setting fire to Osha's room led to the death of Mother Aniseya and the witches in Brendok.

Leah Brady is Lauren's real-life twin sister who appeared in notable projects such as Violent Night, The Umbrella Academy, and The Love Club.

Lauren Brady - Little Osha

Lauren Brady brings the younger version of Osha to life in The Acolyte Episode 3.

Osha's shared history with Mae is chronicled as well as her desire to become a Jedi instead of being ascended into a witch in the new episode.

It is clear that Osha does not want to live a life that she never chose in the first place and the arrival of Master Indara and the others in Brendok allowed her to embrace her interest in wielding the Force as a Jedi.

Lauren Brady can be seen in Midnight at the Paradise, Wake, and Strangers.

Lee Jung-jae - Master Sol

Lee Jung-jae reprises his role as a younger version of Master Sol (16 years younger to be exact).

Master Sol appears alongside Master Indara, Torbin, and Kelnacca in Brendok to convince Mother Aniseya that Osha and Mae need to be tested to check and see if they are fit to become Jedi.

Master Sol sees through Osha's attempt to deliberately fail the test and convinces her to become a Jedi.

Squid Game fans may recognize Lee Jung-jae for his role as Seong Gi-hun in the Netflix series. The Korean actor also has credits in Hunt, New World, and The Face Reader.

Carrie-Anne Moss - Master Indara

Carrie-Ann Moss returns as Master Indara in Episode 3.

She leads the group of Jedi who arrive in Brendok to discuss their concerns that they are training Force-sensitive children.

Carrie-Anne Moss is best known for her role as Trinity in the movie franchise. The actress also starred in Memento, Jessica Jones, and Humans.

Joonas Suotamo - Kelnacca

Joonas Suotama is back as Kelnacca, a Wookie Jedi Master and a good friend of Master Sol and Master Indara.

Kelnacca shares a bond with Osha in brief moments in Episode 3 while also showing off his technical expertise in fixing a speeder.

Soutamo, a former professional basketball player, also appeared in four episodes of Willow.

Dean Charles-Chapman - Torbin

Dean Charles-Chapan's Torbin is Master Indara's Padawan who also shows up in Brendok.

Torbin is the one whom Mother Aniseya infuses with dark magic as she threatens the Jedi to leave them alone in Brendok.

Charles-Chapman previously appeared in 1917, Game of Thrones, and The Walk-In.

Margarita Levieva - Mother Koril

Margarita Levieva guest stars in The Acolyte Episode 3 as Mother Koril.

Koril is Osha and Mae's other mother who "carried" them in her womb after Mother Aniseya created them through the Force.

Mother Koril takes care of the twins and wants nothing but for them to become witches and be part of the coven.

Koril is also a member of the Zabrak species, the same one as Darth Maul.

Levieva has over 35 credits, with roles in The Lincoln Lawyer, Litvinenko, and The Deuce.

Tabitha Alege - Elder Jaalyn

Tabitha Alege stars as Elder Jaalyn, an elder who reminds Mother Aniseya and the other witches that a Jedi test only has two outcomes: a pass or a fail.

The Elder seems to imply that the girls will be required to stay if both of them fail the test.

The Acolyte is Alege's first major acting credit. The actress is set to star as Angel in Faith in The Family.

The Acolyte is streaming on Disney+.

