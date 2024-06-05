The Acolyte Episode 1 features the Star Wars debut of a cast led by Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse voice actress Amandla Stenberg.

The new Star Wars series on Disney+ begins with an unexpected murder of a Jedi master that causes concern for the High Republic's Jedi council, pushing Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) on an intense investigation centered around his former Padawan who is deemed a suspect.

Every Main Actor in The Acolyte Episode 1

Amandla Stenberg - Osha/Mae

Amandla Stenberg leads the cast of The Acolyte by playing two complex characters: Mae and Osha.

Osha is Master Sol's former padawan who is not part of the Jedi order by the time the events of The Acolyte begin. She works as a mechanic and is accused of murdering Master Indara after her twin (who was presumed dead) killed her.

Mae is Osha's twin sister who is seeking revenge against the Jedi due to something that happened in her past. She starts her revenge tour by killing Master Indara and targeting Master Sol next.

Stenberg is known for her roles in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Hunger Games, and Everything, Everything.

Lee Jung-jae - Master Sol

Lee Jung-jae brings Master Sol to life in The Acolyte Episode 1.

Master Sol is a well-respected Jedi Master reeling from the news that his former Padawan murdered Master Indara.

As a Jedi who has a strong sense of compassion, Master Sol prioritizes saving those who cannot defend themselves.

Episode 1 sees Master Sol spearheading a small team of Jedi as they track down Osha and eventually, Mae.

Lee Jung-jae's most recognizable role is playing Seong Gi-hun in Netflix's Squid Game. The actor can also be seen in Hunt, New World, and The Face Reader.

Carrie-Anne Moss - Master Indara

Carrie-Anne Moss appears in The Acolyte Episode 1 as Master Indara.

Master Indara shows up in the opening moments as she showcases her fighting prowess in defending herself from a rampaging Mae. Indara's luck runs out, though, after being murdered by the young Force-weilder.

Fans may recognize Carrie-Anne Moss for her role as Trinity in The Matrix franchise. The actress also starred in Memento, Jessica Jones, and Humans.

Dafne Keen - Jecki Lon

Jecki Lon (played by Dafne Keen) is Master Sol's current Padawan who joins him in his quest to find Osha and Mae.

Jecki is a strong-willed Jedi-in-training who uses her expertise and skills to unpack the mystery behind Master Indara's death. She is also a skilled fighter and master strategist.

Dafne Keen's breakout role came in portraying X-23 in Logan alongside Hugh Jackman. The actress can also be seen in His Dark Materials and The Refugees.

Rebecca Henderson - Vernestra Rwoh

Rebecca Henderson brings a fan-favorite High Republic character to life in The Acolyte, Vernestra Rwoh.

Vernestra Rwoh rose to the rank of Jedi Knight at the age of 15, making history as the youngest Jedi to earn that nod.

In Episode 1, it is revealed that Vernestra is good friends with Master Sol and she is the one who tells him about the news of Indara's death and Osha's potential involvement.

Henderson previously appeared as Lizzy in Russian Doll, Catherine McCaw in Inventing Anna, and Goldberg in Westworld.

Charlie Barnett - Yord Fandar

Charlie Barnett's Yord Fandar is a Jedi Knight who wields a yellow lightsaber and works alongside Master Sol and Jecki to track down Osha and Mae.

Yord Fandar has a strict yet commanding presence whose priority is always the mission at hand. He also knows Osha from her past time as a Padawan.

Arrowverse fans may recognize Barnett for playing John Diggle Jr. in Arrow. The actor also appeared in Russian Doll, Ordinary Joe, and Last Weekend.

Anthony J. Abraham - Fillik

Anthony J. Abraham stars as Fillik, Osha's friend and fellow mechanic who appears in the early moments of Episode 1.

Abraham's major credits include Black Cake and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

Dan Milne - Restrained Convict

Dan Milne enters the galaxy far, far, away as a restrained convict who encounters (and betrays) Osha in The Acolyte Episode 1.

When Osha meets him in a prison transport, the convict is being consumed by a parasite.

Milne can be seen in Never Here, Widow's Walk, and The Longest Game.

Thara Schöön - Tasi Lowa

Thara Schöön is part of Episode 1's cast as Tasi Lowa, Yord's padawan who helps him arrest Osha during the early moments of the series.

The Acolyte is Schöön's first major TV credit.

Leah Brady - Little Mae

Portraying the younger version of Mae in The Acolyte is Leah Brady.

Mae's younger version appears in visions and flashbacks to confuse Osha in Episode 1.

Leah Brady is known for her roles in Violent Night, The Umbrella Academy, and The Love Club.

Lauren Brady - Little Osha

Lauren Brady joins the cast of The Acolyte Episode 1 as the young version of Osha.

Lauren Brady, who is Leah's twin sister, has credits in Midnight at the Paradise, Wake, and Strangers.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.

