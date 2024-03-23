Carrie-Ann Moss' new Star Wars character made its debut in the first official trailer of The Acolyte.

The Acolyte is the first live-action Star Wars series on Disney+ that will be set in the High Republic era, a time when the Jedi are thriving while the forces of the Dark Side hide in the shadows.

The show boasts a star-studded cast of actors, such as Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, Amandla Stenberg, Manny Jacinto, and Dafne Keen.

Who Is Carrie-Ann Moss' Star Wars Character?

In The Acolyte, Carrie-Ann Moss plays a character named Master Indara, a Jedi Master described as someone who has "great physical and mental skill."

Not much is known about Master Indara but the series' first trailer showed a glimpse of her calm yet tenacious demeanor as a Force user.

Master Indara can be seen in an intense showdown with Amandla Stenberg's Mae, a former padawan of Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) who is "swept up into a sinister mystery."

Another brief scene in the trailer shows Master Indara alongside two other Jedi (including Lee Jung-jae's Master Sol) surrounded by the enforcers of Jodie Turner-Smith's Mother Aniseya, the leader of an unnamed coven of witches during the High Republic era.

Given that the Sith and those who align with them are in pursuit of Moss' character, it's reasonable to assume that Master Indara is a character whom the Dark Side sees as a threat to their ultimate plan of killing a good chunk of the Jedi.

Some have theorized that Master Indara is a Bokken Jedi, a padawan who was trained in the wild and not within the confines of the Jedi Temple. Characters like Ezra Bridger, Rey, and Luke Skywalker are considered Bokken Jedi due to the nature of their training.

The common denominator among Bokken Jedi (specifically the ones mentioned above) is they have the means to change the course of history in the galaxy far, far, away and it makes sense for the Sith to target a powerful force user like Master Indara.

It remains to be seen if they want to turn her to the Dark Side to become one of them or eliminate her from the equation so that their plans can move forward.

What To Expect in The Acolyte

The Acolyte's first trailer showed a glimpse of how the Jedi thrived during the High Republic era.

The abundance of Jedi users is a fresh sight to see for any Star Wars fans, but all signs are pointing that many of them will be killed by the end of the show's eight-episode run.

The sinister mystery that surrounds The Acolyte is anchored by the Sith's deep desire to conquer as the Dark Side begins to linger and prepare for a massive takeover down the line.

The money shot of the trailer shows that the Sith are back and it even cements the idea that they are far more stronger than the guardians of peace and light.

Still, the fact that Jedi are at their most powerful in The Acolyte offers the chance for fans to witness unique lightsaber action pieces where they are pitted in a grand showdown against their ancient enemy and history says that they are not going down without a fight.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte will premiere on June 4 on Disney+.

