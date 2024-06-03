Star Wars: The Acolyte Release Date Schedule of Episodes (Confirmed)

New episodes of Star Wars stories are coming to Disney+ as the schedule of episode release dates for The Acolyte was confirmed.

As part of a lighter year for Star Wars on Disney+ with only three new projects being released, The Acolyte will kick off the summer with the first-ever look at the High Republic era in live-action.

The High Republic era begins about a century before the events of 1999's Episode I: The Phantom Menace, spotlighting the Jedi at the height of their powers while the Sith first emerge in this series.

The Acolyte's Disney+ Release Schedule Confirmed

Disney+ confirmed the official release date schedule for Star Wars' The Acolyte, the franchise's next streaming exclusive.

After first being primed for a broad Summer 2024 release, The Acolyte is officially confirmed to debut on Tuesday, June 4. The first two episodes will be available to stream that day on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Episodes will then be released weekly every Tuesday at the same time, although only the first five episodes were confirmed. It is expected that Episodes 6-8 will follow suit the following Tuesdays, meaning the season will end on July 16.

The confirmed release dates for The Acolyte are as follows, with each episode premiering at 9 p.m. ET:

  • Episode 1 - Tuesday, June 4
  • Episode 2 - Tuesday, June 4
  • Episode 3 - Tuesday, June 11
  • Episode 4 - Tuesday, June 18
  • Episode 5 - Tuesday, June 25

What Will Happen in The Acolyte?

The Acolyte will focus on an ex-Jedi padawan, played by Amandla Stenberg, who teams up with her former master to investigate a string of crimes, uncovering secrets about the Sith in the process.

A recent trailer shows that Stenberg is confirmed to play two separate characters in this show, bringing a major twist to the villain for this High Republic-era adventure.

Rumors hinted that Darth Plagueis could finally be realized after his name was dropped in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, adding new depth to the Dark Side of the Force as its history is explored.

The series will also bring a record-setting number of Jedi into the equation, giving the Disney+ side of Star Wars more action than ever following shows like The Mandalorian and Andor.

The Acolyte will begin its run on Disney+ on Tuesday, June 4 with a two-episode premiere at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

