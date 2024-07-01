Disney+ Announces Next Star Wars Show After The Acolyte

Disney announced the premiere date of one of the many Star Wars shows coming to Disney+.

The Acolyte is releasing new episodes on Disney+, marking the chronologically earliest live-action Star Wars show or movie to date.

It is also the first to be told from the perspective of the Sith instead of the Jedi.

What Comes After The Acolyte?

According to Variety, the first Star Wars show after The Acolyte will be Season 2 of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, which will premiere on Disney+ and Disney Jr. in August. After the first batch of the second season's episodes debut on August 14, the second half of Season 2 will release in early 2025.

Intended for preschool and early grade school audiences, the show follows apprentices Kai, Lys, and Nubs as they travel the galaxy in pursuit of further training. Interestingly, Season 1 of the show beat out The Acolyte as the first screen adaptation of a story during the High Republic era of Star Wars.

Several more Star Wars stories are coming to Disney+ after Young Jedi Adventures as well.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Starring Jude Law, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is reported to premiere around the holiday season at the end of 2024. This report from Collider also aligns with a reported 2024 release found in a copyright filing last October.

With this seemingly end-of-year release, Skeleton Crew would be the second (and final) live-action Star Wars project to be released in 2024, following The Acolyte.

Despite how close Skeleton Crew's release seems, little information is known about the show beyond vague plot details. Fans know that Jude Law and a group of young characters will "make a mysterious discovery" and get "lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy."

Andor (Season 2)

Though Disney has not officially confirmed this, the second season of Andor will likely air on Disney+ sometime in 2025.

The show, originally listed with a Fall 2024 release (a timeframe now being used for the premiere of Young Jedi Adventures Season 2), was absent from a recent Disney+ slate of upcoming projects.

Star Diego Luna revealed in January that filming on the show was nearly done. As such, fans speculate that the Star Wars: Rogue One prequel series will not return to Disney+ until 2025.

A more specific release window remains to be seen, as Disney has not officially announced the season.

Ahsoka (Season 2)

Season 2 of 2023's Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson was officially confirmed and is currently in development.

There is no estimated release window for the new season, but fans' best point of reference is the January announcement that Ahsoka Season 2 was in development.

The D23 convention later this year will likely help make speculation more possible. Even if Ahsoka Season 2 is not mentioned directly during any announcement panel, other announcements (ideally with release dates) can help fans see where in the schedule the new season could fit.

The Acolyte releases new episodes every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+.

