From The Bad Batch to The Mandalorian, Star Wars on Disney+ has several shows that make up the platform's most popular series of the year.

Thus far in 2024, the galaxy far, far away has not had the sort of prolific output it has been known for in recent years, but neither have any of Disney's major franchises.

This comes as a result of retooling by the studio, spacing out its tentpole releases deliberately as opposed to the scattershot approach taken by the House of Mouse over the last decade.

Star Wars' Biggest Series of 2024 Revealed

Thanks to new data, fans finally know what Star Wars series has been Dinsey+'s most popular in 2024.

The numbers, collected by Variety, revealed the total share of watch time for various streamers' top ten TV series between December 30, 2023 and May 10, 2024

Disney+'s top 10 features four Star Wars projects with only one of them being from the current calendar year.

Below are the top three biggest Star Wars original Disney+ series in 2024:

Ahsoka Season 1

Star Wars

Coming in at third place in 2024 is the first season of Dave Filoni's Ahsoka series. The Star Wars Rebels follow-up debuted in August 2023 to fairly positive reviews, as fans for to enjoy the next chapter in the series' titular Jedi's galaxy-hopping story.

According to Variety's data, Ahsoka Season 1 made up 6.3% of watch time on Disney+ in 2024, making it the sixth most-watched individual season on the platform. This is a promising sign, possibly showing some continued momentum for the Rosario Dawson-led series as reports of a second season begin to appear online.

The Mandalorian Seasons 1 & 3

Star Wars

Having served as Disney+'s tentpole Star Wars series since the day the streamer launched, it is no wonder The Mandalorian pops up on this list. The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 3 combined for 5.9% of Disney+'s total watch time in 2024, with no specific data shown for Season 2 of the hit series after it missed the top 10.

The popularity of Pedro Pascal's Space Western seems set to continue, as Season 1 marks the only Disney+ series to make the top 10 to have been released over a year ago.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3

Star Wars

Topping out the Star Wars Disney+ original series rankings thus far into 2024 is one of two series from the franchise to be released this year, The Bad Batch Season 3 (the other being Tales of the Empire).

The Bad Batch Season 3 marked the end of the animated series, running from February to April 2024. The culminating effort from the Bad Batch team made up 6.3% of Disney+'s total original series viewership for the year so far, doing enough to make it stand as the fourth-most watched original series on the platform in 2024.

What Is Next For Star Wars in 2024?

While these numbers paint a certain picture for Star Wars on Disney+, there is a chance it will all look quite different by the time the calendar flips over to 2025.

Two more Star Wars series have been announced (or reported) to be coming in 2024.

The first of which is the live-action High Republic-set The Acolyte, the first two episodes of which debuted on the streamer on June 4.

The Acolyte built high anticipation amongst Star Wars fans as the franchise ventures outside its typical Skywalker Saga setting in live-action for the first time.

However, with only two episodes on Disney+ so far, it remains to be seen if it will be able to hit outside the core audience and become a mainstream enough hit to chart on a ranking such as this.

Joining The Acolyte on Disney+ later in 2024 will be Jon Watts' Skeleton Crew. The Jude Law-led MandoVerse series has been described as Stranger Things in space and is reported set to hit the streamer in December.

Given this supposed Holiday 2024 date, it seems unlikely Skeleton Crew will make Disney+'s top 10 original series of the year. However, it would not be all that surprising if the series were to end up on a similarly timed list to this next year, focusing on data from the first five or six months of 2025.

The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, and Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+.

