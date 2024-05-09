Star Wars: Outlaws star Humberly Gonzalez, who brings the leading protagonist of Kay Vess to life in the upcoming Ubisoft game, commented on the possibility of a live-action appearance in future franchise installments.

The yet-to-be-released video game will see players take control of Kay Vess, a scoundrel, as she attempts to pull off one of the biggest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen. Fans will explore new and familiar planets as she and her droid companion, Nix, make their way through a harsh Empire-controlled galaxy.

Could Star Wars: Outlaws' Kay Vess Come to Live Action?

Ubisoft

While promoting her latest film, Tarot, in an exclusive interview with The Direct’s Russ Milheim, Humberly Gonzalez shared her hopes of seeing Kay Vess, the actress’ character in the upcoming Star Wars: Outlaws game, in live-action.

When asked if she’s thought about the possibility of appearing in a live-action Star Wars project, Gonzalez admitted that she “hope[s] they do” bring Kay over and how “it would be a dream:”

"Oh absolutely. And I hope they do. Because the story itself is canon. There's so much to explore. And I feel like people would love her in real life. And yeah, it would be a dream for sure."

As for what character in Star Wars canon she’d want to meet as Kay, Gonzalez immediately brought up “the most amazing villain of all time:”

"I mean, the most amazing villain of all time, Darth [Vader]. Absolutely. Hands down."

When The Direct mentioned the idea of Kay meeting Hera Syndulla, the actress admitted that it “would be very fun."

Kay Vess' Future in Star Wars

With Star Wars: Outlaws taking place around 4 BBY (before the Battle of Yavin), there is a chance Humberly Gonzalez’s Kay Vess could come face-to-face with Darth Vader.

After all, the Sith Lord does have experience working with scoundrels; look at the fan-favorite character Aphra, who was first introduced in the comics (and hasn't made her way to any other medium yet).

At least in Star Wars: Outlaws, fans will see familiar faces. Jabba the Hutt and Emilia Clarke’s Qira were confirmed to appear, as was the involvement of both the Crimson Dawn and Pyke Syndicate.

When it comes to an appearance in a live-action project, never say never. After all, many probably wouldn't have ever guessed that they’d see a sequel to Star Wars: Rebels in the form of a live-action series on Disney+.

Though Kay might need to wait in line. Fans are still waiting to see Cameron Monaghan’s Cal Kestis from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in live-action. Perhaps the two of them will crossover in a video game before jumping to any other medium.

Star Wars: Outlaws releases on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows on August 30.

