How To Test Star Wars Outlaws For Free & Ubisoft+ (PC, PS5, Xbox)

As the release of Ubisoft's much-anticipated Star Wars Outlaws approaches players looking for a free way to try out the game on Xbox, PC or PS5 have a few options.

Star Wars Outlaws is Ubisoft's first foray into the galaxy far, far away and follows the high-stakes adventures of emerging outlaw Kay Vess and her companions Nix and ND-5. The game is an open-world adventure allowing fans to live out their dreams of being a rogue in the Star Wars galaxy.

Early previews of the Ubisoft title have been mostly positive which gives players plenty of reason to look forward to Star Wars Outlaws' release later this week.

How to Trial Star Wars Outlaws For Free

Star Wars Outlaws on PC

Players purchasing Star Wars Outlaws on PC have refund options that allow them to test out the game for a couple of hours in either the Ubisoft online or Epic Games stores. Star Wars Outlaws will not be available to purchase on Steam at launch.

As Ubisoft's refund policy states, PC players who have purchased a digital copy of the game have the chance to request a refund for their purchase within 14 days, provided the game has not been played for more than two hours.

Note that this is for purchases made through the Ubisoft digital store and all refund requests need to be made through the 'Order History' page on the Ubisoft Store.

Both the Steam and Epic Games Store shopfronts offer similar refund policies, allowing users to return games within 14 days that have less than 2 hours of playtime on record, provided they are marked as refundable upon purchase.

While it takes far longer than just two hours to complete Star Wars Outlaws, this time should be enough to give players a trial of the game to determine whether they like it.

As an alternative option, any PC players who are subscribed to Ubisoft+ Premium will gain access to Star Wars Outlaws on day one of its launch as part of their subscription which, at $17.99 a month, significantly undercuts the price of purchasing the full game.

Star Wars Outlaws on Xbox Series X/S

While PS5 players do not have access to Ubisoft+ Premium, Xbox players do, which means those with an Xbox Series X or S are able to play the game from day one as part of their subscription price.

Xbox users also have additional options to trial the game via the Microsoft store's refund policy. The policy states players can request a refund of a digital purchase within 14 days, provided the game hasn't "accumulated a significant amount of play time."

While this exact play time is not specified in the policy, it can be assumed the standard would be similar to other digital stores, which is under two hours.

However, the policy also notes that refunds aren't guaranteed, so players should use this method with caution.

Star Wars Outlaws on PS5

Unfortunately, Star Wars Outlaws players on PS5 don't have any options to trial the game before committing to purchase.

Ubisoft has partnered with the PlayStation store to offer its Classics subscription tier to PS5 owners, but there is currently no access to the Premium tier which is the only one that offers launch access to the publisher's major releases, including Star Wars Outlaws.

While the PlayStation store does offer refunds on digital games, it only allows returns if the purchased game has not yet been downloaded to the player's console.

Star Wars Outlaws releases on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on August 30.

