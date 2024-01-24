The highly successful Palworld game may potentially be released on PlayStation platforms in the future.

Currently available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, the game's popularity has soared despite its limited platforms with over 5 million copies sold.

Palworld is an engaging game focused on exploration and capturing creatures known as Pals. Its popularity is attributed to its unique blend of recognizable elements and the perception that it fulfills the desire for innovation that some feel has been lacking in the Pokémon series.

Sony Executive Responds to Palworld PS5 Possibility

Palworld

In response to a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the Head of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s (SIE) Independent Developer Initiative Shoehei Yoshida confirmed an effort to make Palworld playable on PlayStation 5.

Following Palworld celebrating over 1 million copies sold, a user asked Yoshida (translated), "Mr. Yoshida, please support SIE so that the PS5 version can be released as soon as possible!"

Yoshida simply responded "Yes," giving PS5 users hope that Palworld will soon be available to play.

The PC version of Palworld is priced at $26.99 and the Xbox version is available for $29.99 through the digital Xbox Store. There is no option for a physical copy as it is currently only available via digital download during its early access phase.

The Potential for Palworld on PS5

Palworld, released in early access on January 19 on Steam, Xbox, and Windows PC simultaneously with Game Pass, has rapidly gained popularity.

According to IGN, Palworld has surpassed CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077, it achieved the fifth-highest peak concurrent player count on Steam, reaching nearly 1.3 simultaneous players.

With the game quickly catching fire, also generating millions of views on Twitch and YouTube, expanding the game to PS5 players will help the leveled-up Pokemon-esque game explode even further across the globe.

Adding context for PlayStation believers, Palworld has also set records by selling over five million copies within three days, surpassing the initial sales of well-known titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, and The Last of Us Part II.

Only time will tell how long Palworld's popularity persists, but for now, players can expect the re-inventive game to hit the digital PS Store soon.

Palworld is currently available to play on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.