Madden 25: How To Play Free Trial On PS5, Xbox and PC

NFL football is back (in digital form) with the Madden 25 free trial, which will soon be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC gamers.

It's hard to deny the lack of excitement for Madden 25 this year as its fellow American football game, College Football 25, returned after an 11-year hiatus.

However, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is on the cover of the latest Madden 25 (there's also a 2013 version highlighting the 25th anniversary).

With the NFL season kicking off on Friday, September 5, it's time for fans to ramp up their excitement and bring the season to life early.

How To Play Madden 25 Free Trial

Madden 25

In a move sure to excite football fans and gamers alike, Electronic Arts (EA) Sports revealed that a 10-hour free trial of its highly anticipated game, Madden 25, will be available to EA Play subscribers starting Tuesday, August 13 on PlayStation via PS5, Xbox, and PC.

The trial will go live at 12 a.m. ET (midnight), offering subscribers an exclusive opportunity to experience the game before its official release.

EA Play members will have access to this limited-time trial, which will allow them to explore the game’s new features, gameplay enhancements, and updated rosters.

Those EA Play members who purchased the Deluxe version of Madden 25 began early access to the full game at 4 p.m. ET on August 12.

What's New to Madden 25?

Madden 25 introduces several notable updates and enhancements. The game features "Boom Tech," an advanced tackling system that aims to replicate real-world tackling more accurately.

Franchise mode has been revamped with a redesigned NFL Draft Night, during which drafted players will shake hands with Commissioner Roger Goodell and don formal suits.

Players can import up to 32 teams from Team Builder into Franchise mode and also download teams created by other users.

Additionally, Franchise mode now allows for the breaking of team and rookie records. Player animations and play styles have been enhanced to better reflect real-world athletes through the introduction of "Signature Styles."

The pass-block mechanics have been improved, enabling players to see which defenders their linemen are targeting pre-snap and adjust their blocking schemes accordingly.

Lastly, new announcing teams have been added to the game, with Mike Tirico, Greg Olsen, Kate Scott, and Brock Huard joining Brandon Gaudin and Charles Davis in providing commentary.

The standard version of Madden 25 will be released on Friday, August 16 on PS5, Xbox, and PC.