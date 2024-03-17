MLB The Show 24 Release Date, Game Pass Details & Everything We Know

Details on MLB The Show 24's release date, game modes, pre-orders, and more have all been announced.

Since its first release in 2006, MLB The Show has been the most successful professional baseball game, similar to the Madden (NFL) and NBA 2k franchises for their respective sports.

As Opening Day for the 2024 MLB season approaches, that means a new iteration of The Show is on Its way, this time with Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. donning the cover.

When is MLB The Show 24 Releasing?

Baseball fans and gamers worldwide have cause for celebration as MLB The Show 24 is set for release on March 19th for $69.99 MSRP.

The highly anticipated baseball simulation game will be accessible on both past and current-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles and on the Nintendo Switch, catering to both home and on-the-go gaming experiences.

However, PC owners will have to wait as no Windows version of the game is announced now.

MLB The Show 21 was the first title in the series to be featured on Xbox, following the PlayStation exclusivity ending in 2020. MLB The Show 22 marked the series' debut on any Nintendo console, as it was released on the Nintendo Switch.

Is MLB The Show 24 Releasing on Xbox Game Pass?

For the fourth consecutive year, Game Pass members can dive into the action of MLB The Show 24 right from day one.

The range of prices for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions varies from $9.99 to $16.99 per month, depending on the plan and platform. It also depends on additional perks, like access to select games on the day of release and discounts on games.

By purchasing the Digital Deluxe Add-On Bundle, gamers can unlock early access to The Show 24, gaining up to four days of extra access along with bonus content.

MLB The Show 24 Pre-Order Details

MLB The Show 24 is available for pre-order at major retailers like Best Buy, GameStop, and Wal-Mart and digitally on Xbox, Nintendo, and PlayStation stores.

There are three special editions of the game: the MVP Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and The Negro Leagues Edition. Each offers various bonus items and extras.

Early access to The Show 24 begins on March 15th, 2024, but only for those who pre-order one of the special editions. Basic game pre-orders do not include early access.

Pre-orders are currently open, so fans eager to dive into this year's edition ahead of others should act promptly to secure their copy.

MLB The Show 24 Game Modes and New Additions

MLB The Show 24 offers a range of game modes to cater to every baseball enthusiast's preferences.

Diamond Dynasty returns and allows players to construct their ultimate dream team with current and legendary players, featuring new additions such as an extended 12-week season and in-season cards.

In Franchise Mode, players step into the shoes of an MLB GM, overseeing player development, coaching, scouting for new talent, and making trades in an effort to win the World Series.

Also, March to October mode presents a streamlined version of Franchise, focusing on key moments late in games where players can step in to secure victories for their teams, offering a dynamic gameplay experience.

Road to the Show provides a single-player experience akin to NBA 2K24’s MyCareer mode, enabling players to embark on their journey from minor leagues to MLB stardom. Notably, MLB The Show 24 introduces the "Road to the Show: Woman Pave their Way" mode, allowing fans to create female players for the first time.

Storylines mode offers the opportunity to relive iconic moments in baseball history, including recreations of legendary games and pivotal career milestones.

The Show 24 introduces engaging storylines like "Negro Leagues Season 2," featuring ten legendary players, and a storyline chronicling the career of baseball icon Derek Jeter, available to those who pre-order Deluxe, MVP, or Collector’s editions.

On top of the array of game modes, The Show 24 has also enhanced its gameplay.

The Show 24 is expected to add approximately 400 new animations and logic improvements, particularly focusing on fielder urgency. Among the enhancements are a variety of new 1B throws from the ground to all bases, aimed at enabling more efficient throws from various scenarios.

Additionally, pitcher animations have been updated to address the new disengagement rule, allowing pitchers to step off to fake throws and potentially catch runners attempting to take advantage.

Fans will also observe new base sizes in the game, accompanied by updated logic and tag animations to accommodate the expanded coverage.

MLB The Show 24 releases on Tuesday, March 19 for $69.99.