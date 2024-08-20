GTA 6: Rockstar Reaffirms 2025 Release Window Amid Delay Concerns

According to Rockstar Games, amid rumors and speculation of an imminent delay, Grand Theft Auto VI is still on track for its 2025 release plan.

GTA 6 was officially announced in December 2023 with a trailer confirming its Bonnie & Clyde-esque leading duo in Vice City (a city inspired by Miami, Florida).

During the Rockstar Games segment of Take-Two Interactive's August 2024 investor presentation, the studio reaffirmed, "Grand Theft Auto 6 [is] planned to release in Fall of Calendar 2025."

Rockstar revealed the 2025 release window for GTA 6 as part of the debut trailer for the long-awaited sequel, but no further specifics were given.

An article from Kotaku in March 2024 previously sparked delay concerns for the next Grand Theft Auto experience, stating a release in "early 2025 is no longer possible. Instead, the target is firmly Fall 2025."

The outlet added that "while most seem confident of hitting that date," there is "a possibility of a delay" that would slip GTA 6 further into 2026.

Take-Two Interactive recently became among the publishers affected by the SAG-AFTRA voice actors strike against video game giants. However, GTA 6 is luckily among the games exempt from the strike as titles that were in development before September 2023 are not affected by the movement (via Kotaku).

When Will GTA 6's Next Trailer Release?

Looking back to Rockstar's last blockbuster game, Red Dead Redemption 2 was announced with its first trailer in October 2016 for a Fall 2017 release. The next trailer didn't come along for a further year which confirmed a push to spring 2018.

As the second trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 released around a year after the first, GTA 6 may not receive its next round of marketing until the end of 2024, highlighting plans to release in under one year in Fall 2025.

Similar to Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6's first trailer put all its focus on the massive open world fans will be diving into. As that game's second trailer shifted gears to highlight the character of Arthur Morgan, GTA 6 could follow the same angle with footage offering up details on the story leads of Jason and Lucia.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release in Fall 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

