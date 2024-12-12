GTA 6 Release Unlikely For 2025, Predicts Reliable Insider

One of gaming's biggest insiders claims GTA 6 may not be released in 2025 after all.

Grand Theft Auto VI is not just one of the most anticipated games of next year; one could make the case it might be the most eager-awaited entertainment launch of all time.

While many questions remain about the game, causing fans to go into a frenzy for any morsel of news regarding the title, one thing has remained seemingly certain — 2025 was set to be the year of GTA 6.

Insider Claims GTA 6 Not Coming in 2025

Grand Theft Auto VI

Bloomberg reporter and renowned gaming insider Jason Schreier hinted that he seems to think GTA 6 is unlikely to be released in 2025.

In an appearance on Kinda Funny Games Daily on December 10, Schreier posited that he would "be shocked" if the Rockstar Games' latest open-world blockbuster "doesn't slip to 2026:"

"I would be shocked if it doesn't slip to 2026. I'd be shocked if it actually hits Fall 2025, but as of right now, Take-Two is saying that they're on track."

He admitted that it will"probably slip again," citing Rockstar's habit of delaying games with each ensuing release:

"I would be shocked if it actually made it next year. I think that it will probably slip again, because Rockstar games always slip. 'Red Dead [Redemption] 2'... I'll never forget: I was in Warsaw, Poland sitting in the offices of CD Projekt Red talking to them for my first book, 'Blood, Sweat, and Pixels' in..."

Pointing to 2018's Red Dead Redemption 2, Schreier lamented talking to developers at the time about its initial 2017 release date, before it would get pushed twice to the fall of the next year:

"I believe it was October of 2016, I was in there and I'll never forget the 'Red Dead 2' trailer hit, or like they announced the screenshots or something... They announced some 'Red Dead Redemption 2' thing and they were like, 'Coming Fall 2017,' is what they said at the time. And I remember turning to the CD Projekt people and being like, 'I hope you guys aren't planning 'Cyberpunk' for Fall 2017 and they were like, 'No, don't worry.' Cyberpunk would, of course, come out three years after that. 'Red Dead 2' would slip to Spring 2018 and then Fall 2018 and that was six years ago. Games are even more complicated, even more moving pieces now. Slipping even further now."

Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive has remained adamant in the lead-up to GTA 6 that the game would be released in 2025.

The video game giant investors in August as far back as March that it was "firmly [targeting] Fall 2025" release window for the upcoming title:

"Early 2025 is no longer possible. Instead, the target is firmly Fall 2025."

These most recent comments from Shreier are in direct contrast to a recent report from the Bloomberg writer where he was told that GTA 6 is "on track" for a 2025 release date (read more about this GTA 6 release report here):

"'GTA 6' has already missed multiple deadlines, a common practice at Rockstar, but Take-Two says it’s now on track."

Will GTA 6 Come Out In 2025?

In a relative dearth of GTA 6 fans have clung to the fact that the game is supposedly set to be released in 2025.

Even as the fan base sits eagerly, pouring over anything they can to produce all sorts of crackpot theories about GTA 6, they have had the quiet comfort of knowing the long-awaited sequel is mere months away.

However, that may no longer be the case. Yes, GTA 6 has been in development for over a decade at this point, but who is to say it will not be pushed a little further out to ensure the game is in tip-top shape?

Rockstar Games has proven that they are willing to wait if it means getting the game to the perfect place for launch.

And given that GTA 5 continues to be a money-making machine, selling another 10 million copies or so in 2024 (more than 10 years after release), the studio has no need to rush to get GTA 6 out there.

While a fall 2025 release date may be the current target for the title, that does not mean that it will hit it.

Even if fans are mad with waiting (which they are), people will buy the game whenever it does eventually see the light of day. So, if Rockstar feels it needs more time in the oven, a push to spring 2026 (or beyond) would not be all that surprising.

GTA 6 is expected to be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in fall 2025.