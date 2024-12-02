New GTA 6 Trailer 2 Leak Gets Debunked, So When Will It Come Out?

Fans are getting excruciatingly impatient for the Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) trailer, as a recent leak was seemingly debunked.

For months, GTA devotees online have made it a hobby of trying to predict when the second trailer for Rockstar Games' latest open-world epic will see the light of day.

Theories include tracking moon cycles, reading in-game license plates, and decoding magic 8-ball tattoos. While none of these hypotheses has yielded any results yet, that does not mean they will remain that way forever.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Leak Debunked

GTA 6

Yet another GTA 6 trailer 2 theory was debunked online, despite this one looking more promising than ever.

GTA fans were sent into a tizzy on Sunday, December 1, when the official YouTube playlist hosting the GTA 6 reveal trailer was seemingly updated (via Reddit).

As the playlist had seemingly sat with no updates for months, many believed the game's hotly anticipated second trailer was imminent, especially as Rockstar approaches the first anniversary of the first GTA 6 trailer's release (read more about the first GTA 6 trailer here). However, it looks as though that may not be the case.

The updated YouTube listing seems to be caused by a bug on the video-sharing platform's end. It turns out that because the playlist is technically unlisted, YouTube can update it constantly as if it were an unlisted video (per TGG on X).

Some fans have even found that the playlist has been getting updates similar to this almost daily since February as YouTube continues to try to update it.

So, while trailer 2 is likely on the way, this YouTube update should not be taken as any indication of that.

When Will the GTA 6 Trailer 2 Be Released?

The question remains (as it has been for months) about when exactly the GTA 6 trailer 2 will be released.

As each day passes without a second look at the long-awaited game, fans continue their crusade to uncover any minute detail they can about when it may finally be seen.

This will almost surely get kicked into overdrive as the game's first trailer approaches it and eclipses its first anniversary on Wednesday, December 4.

One date to watch is the upcoming Game Awards ceremony on Thursday, December 12. Part of the annual night celebrating all things games has long been the myriad video game announcements and trailers that accompany the awards.

While, yes, this feels like a logical place to debut the second trailer for GTA 6, it might not be as likely as some may think. Typically, Rockstar Games avoids massive industry events like The Game Awards or the (now dearly departed) E3 expo.

Given Rockstar's size, the studio has concluded that it can make its news event and does not need to piggyback on the shoulders of another to make waves in the industry. That is not to say a trailer 2 debut at The Game Awards is impossible, but if it were to happen, it would easily be the biggest announcement in the ceremony's ten-year history.

The long wait between the first and second trailers has led some to believe the game may have been internally delayed, further delaying its next marketing beat.

Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two, continually reaffirmed that GTA 6 will be released in 2025.

Additionally, industry insiders like Bloomberg's Jason Schreier have not heard anything about a potential delay for GTA 6 and that it is still on track for a 2025 release.

If this is the case, a second trailer could drop at any moment. Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 debuted their second trailers around a year after their first.

That means that the second GTA 6 trailer should arrive before the end of the year or in early 2026.

GTA 6 is expected to be released sometime in late 2025.