GTA 6 Bilibili Trailer Reveals 6 New Details About Rockstar’s Next Game

Fans are picking out new details from the newly-uploaded GTA 6 Bilibili trailer.

Anticipation for Rockstar Games' upcoming open-world crime epic has reached a fever pitch. As audiences eagerly await a second look at the game, something GTA 6 just broke a disappointing franchise record over, gamers everywhere have been forced to comb over the single trailer released to this point.

That first trailer has racked up over 230 million views on YouTube as the entertainment world prepares itself for the massive wallop GTA 6 is sure to send reverberating through the industry.

6 New Details From the GTA 6 Bilibili Trailer

Grand Theft Auto VI

A new version of the debut GTA 6 trailer was uploaded to Bilibili, giving fans the best possible look at Rockstar's upcoming game.

The trailer posted on the Chinese video-sharing site is an entirely uncompressed version of the first look at Grand Theft Auto VI. It reveals details that were not seen in the original upload.

Below is a list of new details spotted in the Bilibili GTA 6 trailer:

Acne/Scars

Grand Theft Auto VI

Rockstar has never stopped depicting its worlds and characters in the highest detail possible. The new trailer revealed a small tidbit related to this on the game's main characters, showing acne and scars.

While the Grand Theft Auto 6 cast was rendered immaculate in the trailer's original upload, fans can see slight imperfections on Lucia's skin as she races through a convenience store toward the end of the first look. This can also be seen in another character earlier in the trailer, showing prominent acne scars across his cheeks.

Pictures In Prison

Grand Theft Auto VI

One benefit of this uncompressed GTA 6 teaser is that it offers a clearer view of some of the original trailer's previously grainy backgrounds and smaller details.

As a part of this, fans can glimpse some pictures in the back of the prison sequence that starts the trailer with protagonist Lucia (who has been the center of controversy since her reveal). While still slightly unclear, these images seem to include Lucia with several people from the outside, including one that looks like her standing with her fellow protagonist, Jason.

High-Quality Hair Textures

Grand Theft Auto VI

The hair in GTA 6 was going to look good. Over the years, hair technology has become incredible at the highest level (for example, see Horizon: Forbidden West or Hellblade 2). However, the Bilibili trailer indicates that Rockstar is working on another level.

Fans can see individual hair strands falling from Lucia's head as she turns around in the prison. They can also see detailed arms and chest hair again on Lucia and her partner-in-crime, Jason.

Lip Texturing

Grand Theft Auto VI

Also on the texturing front is another stunning character model detail spotted by fans. Where characters' lips had some texture in the original YouTube upload, the Bilibili trailer shows distinct weathering and chapped skin in some of the close-up shots.

This seems to be another detail that makes these characters feel even more lifelike, hinting at signs of the game weathering lips. Other skin details, including stretch marks, can also be spotted on characters.

Jason's Bumper Stickers

Grand Theft Auto VI

In the new upload of the GTA 6 trailer, a series of bumper stickers have come into view adorning the boot of Jason's getaway vehicle. One of them clearly says, "Cranky hippy," which means not much at this point, but there are two others.

Both of these other stickers seem to reference Andrew Bode. One features Bode's name with a slash through it, and the other says, "Arrest Andrew Bode." Some speculated that Bode could be a Donald Trump-like crooked politician whom Jason (and other residents of Vice City) do not think fondly of.

Environmental Deformation

Grand Theft Auto VI

Rockstar's last release, Red Dead Redemption 2, dove into the deep end of environment deformation. Whether it was botos traipsing across mud or the delicate trot of a horse through the snow, Red Dead 2 saw the environment directly react to the player in ways not seen before in a Rockstars title.

And judging from this uncompressed look at GTA 6, the upcoming title does not look like it will throw those innovations away. The new look showcased boats cutting through the water with dynamic ripple patterns and partygoers stomping through dirt and deforming bits of the Leonidian map below their feet.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has no release date but is expected to arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025 unless a recent insider report is to be believed (read more about GTA 6's potential delay).