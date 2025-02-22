GTA 6: Everything Rockstar Games Has Directly Confirmed About Next Grand Theft Auto

Grand Theft Auto 6 is the next project from Rockstar Games, and the developer has provided a few details about what will likely be the biggest release of 2025.

Fans have been waiting for GTA 6 for over a decade now and following unsolicited leaks, unconfirmed rumors, and lots of theories about the new GTA, it has been easy to lose track of what has been legitimately revealed about the game by Rockstar.

Every Detail About GTA 6 Directly From Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games

GTA 6 Will Release on Two Platforms At Launch

Rockstar Games provided few details about its next game, but on its website for Grand Theft Auto 6, the studio includes only two platforms that the game will launch on: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

This confirms GTA 6 is a next-gen console launch only. There has been no talk of a Switch or Switch 2 release for GTA 6 nor a confirmed PC release. However, a PC release seems likely following the console launch.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Be Released in 2025

Despite many rumors to the contrary, Rockstar Games has remained adamant that GTA 6 will be released in 2025.

The game's first trailer from back in 2023 came with the tag "coming 2025" and Rockstar and its parent company Take-Two have remained confident in that release window ever since.

Of course, studios have set release dates in official marketing in the past only for the game to be delayed, so that could be the case with GTA 6 as well, but for now, 2025 is the date Rockstar is sticking to.

GTA 6 Will Be an 'Evolution' of the Franchise

When Rockstar first debuted GTA 6 it described it in the synopsis as being the "biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet."

Rockstar founder Sam Houser added in a statement that GTA 6 will "push the limits of what's possible:"

"'Grand Theft Auto VI' continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences."

Players can read into this what they want but this seemingly suggests that GTA 6 will have a bigger open-world map and/or runtime, and be more detailed in its gameplay and narrative than ever before.

The New Grand Theft Auto Will Return to Vice City

Grand Theft Auto will return to a familiar location in the sixth installment.

As revealed in the trailer and confirmed by Rockstar in its synopsis for the game, GTA 6 takes place in the state of Leonida, which is "home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City."

The first trailer for the game shows many other corners of Leonida, which seems to replicate real-world Florida, including its beaches, bayous, and wildlife.

GTA 6 Has A Female Lead

Grand Theft Auto VI's trailer introduces a new female character named Lucia. The footage confirmed that Lucia is a criminal and opened with her in conversation with a social worker.

Lucia is then spotted multiple times in the trailer, and she is often in the presence of a male character, named Jason, who is also featured in the key marketing for the game.

While it is not been confirmed whether Lucia is the main playable protagonist of the game, her prevalence in GTA 6's trailer seems to suggest so.

Grand Theft Auto VI will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.