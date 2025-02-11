GTA 6 Fans Think They Solved One Of The Game's Greatest Mysteries

One character from Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer has had fans theorizing for months since its release.

Rockstar Games' next GTA is set to be one of the biggest video game releases of the year, as it breaks a record-long wait between installments of the popular open-world crime franchise.

Fans are eagerly awaiting a new trailer for GTA 6 as it approaches its 2025 release window, but in the meantime, many theories have sprung from the initial teaser that Rockstar released in 2023.

GTA 6 Theory Reveals The Identity of The Unknown "Bikini Girl"

Rockstar

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 established the identity of two main characters, Jason and Lucia. However, multiple side characters were also present in the teaser.

One character in particular, dubbed "Bikini Girl", is visible at around 38 seconds into the trailer and is shown standing in swimwear at a luxurious rooftop pool. This character has been the source of much speculation from the GTA 6 community, but some fans think they've uncovered her identity.

While many of the side characters in GTA 6 appear to be non-playable characters of little significance, Bikini Girl has caught the attention of fans due to her resemblance to Lucia.

Some think that Bikini Girl may be Lucia in disguise. Fans pointed out that Bikini Girl and Lucia wear the same gold hoop earrings in the trailer.

While this could be put down to a case of reused assets in GTA 6, the similarities do not end there.

Prominent GTA insider TGG pointed out in a video on X that Lucia and Bikini Girl have similar facial features and freckle placement, with both characters having a mole in a similar spot near their left eye and to the right of their nose.

The YouTuber also pointed out that Bikini Girl's lack of freckles could be a case of Lucia covering them up with makeup as part of her disguise.

Rockstar

As Lucia is established to be a criminal in GTA 6, it seems completely plausible that she would be adequate at crafting a disguise by changing her hair color, putting on some makeup, and fake nails.

If Bikini Girl and Lucia are the same character it could very well end up being revealed that Lucia's intention in this scene is to infiltrate the upper-class event of some wealthy Leonida residents to rob them.

Who Is Lucia in GTA 6?

Lucia is a character fans have not met yet in the world of Grand Theft Auto, and she is quite prominent in the game's trailer.

The GTA 6 teaser opens with Lucia sitting opposite a correctional officer while in prison attire. When asked why she's in prison, Lucia responds "bad luck I guess."

She is also the partner-in-crime of the other main character, Jason, with the two operating in a "Bonnie and Clyde" dynamic. The notion of trust between GTA 6's main couple will likely be a major plot point in the game as Lucia reveals in the trailer the only way they'll survive is by "sticking together" and "being a team."

Beyond the limited details revealed in the trailer, there is not much to know about Lucia. However, the reveal that she is capable of putting on multiple disguises (such as Bikini Girl) would be an added layer to her character.

More details will hopefully be revealed about her character when the next GTA 6 trailer is released (which fans predict will happen very soon).

Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to release in Fall 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.