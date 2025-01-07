GTA 6 Trailer 2: Community Predicts When Rockstar Will Release Next Trailer

Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to be one of the biggest video games of the year and anticipation for another trailer is at an all-time high.

Rockstar released the first trailer for the new game over a year ago in December 2023. In the time since the trailer has gained over 230 million views on YouTube alone.

Even the social post announcing the GTA 6 trailer broke records, making it clear that excitement for Rockstar's new game is on another level.

GTA 6 Fans Predict When New Trailer Will Drop

2024 was completely free of new GTA 6 footage, but with the game supposedly on track for release in 2025 marketing is expected to ramp up any time now.

It's become a common pastime for fans who are eager for Rockstar's next game to predict when the second trailer will arrive and the community on Reddit is one place where GTA 6 trailer talk is rife.

One popular community thread in the GTA 6 Reddit is devoted to predicting when the next trailer will be released based on user predictions.

As of right now, the most commonly predicted date in the community data for the second GTA 6 trailer is February 14, with the most commonly predicted month also being February. The average day that was predicted by the community is March 17.

Another thread on Reddit allows fans to guess the trailer date to receive a prize. Some of the most upvoted guesses include April 1st, May 3rd, February 7, and February 14.

Of course, these are all just community predictions and should be taken with a hefty grain of salt. Theories about when the new GTA 6 trailer may be released have been debunked left and right, but some of the reasons behind these fan predictions are convincing.

The GTA community's best prediction for trailer 2's release date is February 14. This date is a common theory because it coincides with Valentine's Day. Given that GTA 6 revolves around two (potentially doomed) lovers fans think that the romantic holiday is a fitting date to launch the next trailer.

The next most popular prediction is May 23, as this is the date that Bonnie and Clyde were killed by police in 1934. The two main GTA 6 characters, Jason and Lucia, have been described as having a Bonnie-and-Clyde-like dynamic, so tying the marketing to the real-life couple in this way seems fitting for the new Rockstar game.

Regardless of when the second GTA 6 trailer releases it's already broken a frustrating record for Rockstar Games. However, if the major title is meant to meet its intended 2025 release window, that means that marketing could escalate at any time.

Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025.