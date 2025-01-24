Rockstar Games' History Suggests The GTA 6 Release Date May Finally Be Revealed Soon

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) fans may have news about the release of Rockstar's upcoming game very soon.

The sixth GTA entry is one of the most anticipated releases in gaming this year. The first trailer for GTA 6 revealed a duo of new characters and the Floridian-esque setting of Leonida that will return players to the iconic Vice City.

GTA 6's first trailer was released in December 2023 and little has been seen or heard about the game since.

Along with GTA 6's first trailer, Rockstar outlined a 2025 release date for the game. However, the studio did not specify when in 2025 the game would be released.

2025 is now well and truly here, and doubts are circulating about whether GTA 6 will make its intended release window. However, looking at Rockstar's past releases may indicate when the release date of the studio's next game will be revealed.

Rockstar's last couple of tentpole releases, Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V, had their release dates announced at either the end of January or early February. These dates were revealed on the Thursday before Take-Two's (Rockstar's parent company) quarterly earnings call in their respective release years:

GTA V: Release date announced on January 31, 2013

Take-Two's next quarterly earnings call is due to take place on February 6, so if this trend is to be followed it means fans could learn GTA 6's release date within the next week, most likely on January 30.

Even if Rockstar fails to reveal anything ahead of February 6, it seems likely that fans will get some kind of update on GTA 6 around the time of the investor call.

Take-Two's quarterly earnings presentations are often a tool to reassure shareholders of the company's financial outlook.

With GTA being one of the company's best-selling properties, an assurance of the game's release date, or at least the 2025 release window, would be a strong asset to present. Alternatively, if the game is not on track for a 2025 release, Rockstar's investor call may be the place to break that news.

Along with the release date, another thing GTA 6 fans are hungering for is a new trailer. As mentioned, it has been over a year since the last trailer for Rockstar's sequel debuted and the community believes a second GTA 6 trailer is imminent.

The Take-Two investor call is another place that a GTA 6 trailer could debut, or at least be shared privately with shareholders, which would hint at the release of new footage into the community soon.

GTA 6 is scheduled to release in Fall 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.