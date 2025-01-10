GTA 6 Fans Brace For Rockstar’s Upcoming Announcement Amid Release Delay Concerns

As rumors of a GTA 6 delay loom, fans have focused on an upcoming earnings call for more news on the title.

The wait for Rockstar Games' next open-world epic has been a long one. By the time the game comes out, it will have been over a decade since the last mainline GTA game was released (marking a new record for the studio and Grand Theft Auto franchise).

However, news seems to be on the horizon. Word of a second trailer (the first of which debuted over 400 days ago) has started to percolate online. This comes as some started to believe a delay for the game may be in order, pushing out of its previously announced 2025 release window.

Fans seem to think they may know when the next GTA 6 update may happen, and it all has to do with an upcoming Take-Two earning call.

In a message to investors, Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two, announced the day and time of its next earnings call, writing that shareholders can tune in on Thursday, February 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET to hear about its Q3 financials as well as a look at the fiscal year to come (via Reddit).

While the update does not mention GTA 6, many assume the game will be noted on the call, especially given a title like Grand Theft Auto's ability to move the Take-Two stock price.

News of the title has been scarce, leading some to believe it may be delayed from this year and into next. Whether that is the case, the upcoming earnings call will likely be where GTA 6's release is addressed.

If it has been delayed out of 2025, then Rockstar (and Take-Two) will want to get out ahead of that, assuring investors that the monolithic title will miss this year and be bumped into next.

On the other hand, if the game is still coming out in 2025 (which Rockstar has maintained it will), then this could also be the place where Take-Two reaffirms that fact to drive up market cap heading into the final quarter of its current fiscal year (ending March 31).

More GTA 6 Details Could Be Coming

Fans could be getting even more than a potential release update from this upcoming earnings call.

Usually, with these sorts of financial reviews, media companies (such as Take-Two) like to sweeten up the public perception of the company to possibly sway potential investors.

This could mean that fans may finally get the GTA 6 Trailer 2 they have been waiting over a year for.

Since the game's initial reveal, there have been many crackpot theories about when a second look at GTA 6 would see the light of day, but this might be the most logical.

As spotted by a fan on Reddit, the last two major releases from Rockstar Games both debuted their release date trailers mere days before the Q3 Earning Call taking place in the calendar year they would eventually be released.

GTA 5 did it, with a trailer and release date arriving on January 31, 2013, just three days before the Q3 FY 2013 call with investors on February 2. Red Dead Redemption 2 did the same, announcing its release date on February 1, 2018 before a Q3 Earnings Call on February 7 of that same year.

This could mean fans may get a release date for GTA 6 even before the Take-Two shareholders meeting, possibly coming with the game's long-awaited second trailer.

Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch.